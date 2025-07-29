Breaking: Cleveland-Cliffs turns back on $500M federal grant to upgrade Middletown plant

City releases survey for feedback on fate of downtown buildings

Middletown has released a survey for citizens to weigh in on the fate of the Manchester Inn and Sonshine building. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

1 hour ago
Middletown has released a survey for citizens to weigh in on the fate of the Manchester Inn and Sonshine building.

The survey has three questions:

- Do you support preserving the Manchester and Sonshine buildings?

- Do you support demolishing the Manchester and Sonshine buildings?

- What would you like to see developed on the site if the buildings are demolished or repurposed?

The survey will close Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.