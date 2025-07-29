City releases survey for feedback on fate of downtown buildings

Middletown has released a survey for citizens to weigh in on the fate of the Manchester Inn and Sonshine building.
The survey has three questions:
- Do you support preserving the Manchester and Sonshine buildings?
- Do you support demolishing the Manchester and Sonshine buildings?
- What would you like to see developed on the site if the buildings are demolished or repurposed?
The survey will close Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.
