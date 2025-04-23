Middletown Port Authority tapping into ‘more powerful development tool’

Joshua Smith, BCFA president and chief executive officer, said, “Companies seeking access to sophisticated financing tools may now give Middletown stronger consideration.”

Officials did not indicate to the Journal-News specific projects.

Discussions on this agreement began in late 2024, with formal negotiations and “due diligence” occurring over the past several months.

“This partnership exemplifies the kind of collaboration needed to unlock the full potential of legacy corridors and development-ready sites throughout the county,” said Brad Evans, chairman of the board of BCFA, in the release. “We’re honored to bring our experience and resources to support Middletown’s vision for growth and economic resilience.”

Smith said the agreement combines “local insight” with “countywide resources and financial tools” for faster deals and site preparation.

“Middletown is an amazing city, and by working together, I am convinced that we will achieve great things,” he said.

The agreement includes a one-time contribution from MPA of $500,000 to the BCFA Jobs & Development bond fund and economic development support.

“With the funding of this bond fund, it does allow our city, along with other jurisdictions, to tap into a much larger, more powerful development tool to support projects than anyone of us individually could do on our own previously,” said Nathan Cahall, Middletown assistant city manager and MPA executive director.