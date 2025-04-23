Middletown Port Authority tapping into ‘more powerful development tool’

The Butler County Finance Authority (BCFA) and the Middletown Port Authority (MPA) have entered into a $500,000 “cooperative agreement” with the goal of strengthening regional economic development coordination across the county, both organizations said.
The boards of directors for both organizations voted unanimously to authorize a two-year partnership in which BCFA will operate and manage the MPA, which was formed in early 2021 to promote economic development and support core industries.
Officials did not indicate to the Journal-News specific projects.
Recent ongoing economic development projects in Middletown include Towne Mall redevelopment and Renaissance Pointe.
Joshua Smith, BCFA president and chief executive officer, said, “Companies seeking access to sophisticated financing tools may now give Middletown stronger consideration.”
Discussions on this agreement began in late 2024, with formal negotiations and “due diligence” occurring over the past several months.
“This partnership exemplifies the kind of collaboration needed to unlock the full potential of legacy corridors and development-ready sites throughout the county,” said Brad Evans, chairman of the board of BCFA, in the release. “We’re honored to bring our experience and resources to support Middletown’s vision for growth and economic resilience.”
Smith said the agreement combines “local insight” with “countywide resources and financial tools” for faster deals and site preparation.
“Middletown is an amazing city, and by working together, I am convinced that we will achieve great things,” he said.
The agreement includes a one-time contribution from MPA of $500,000 to the BCFA Jobs & Development bond fund and economic development support.
“With the funding of this bond fund, it does allow our city, along with other jurisdictions, to tap into a much larger, more powerful development tool to support projects than anyone of us individually could do on our own previously,” said Nathan Cahall, Middletown assistant city manager and MPA executive director.
If the BCFA and MPA agree the partnership has been effective at the end of the two-year term, it will be extended.
“This agreement allows us to immediately scale up our development capabilities while maintaining our long-term vision,” Ashley Combs, Middletown city manager, said in the release. “It’s a win for Middletown, a win for Butler County, and, most importantly, a win for the people and businesses we serve.”
Cahall said, “Economic development is a team sport. I have great confidence in BCFA’s abilities to support development in Middletown.”
