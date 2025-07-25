Middletown’s directors of community and economic development resign

Middletown’s director and assistant director of community and economic development have resigned, according to the city.
Lisha Morlan, director of community and economic development, resigned Wednesday, July 23. Her last day will be Aug. 6.
She did not respond to request for comment on her resignation.
Morlan was promoted to director of community and economic development in June 2024, having served as the assistant director since 2022.
Luis Rodriguez, assistant director of community and economic development, also resigned recently.
Rodriguez joined the department as assistant director in August 2024. He did not respond to request for comment on his resignation.
In her resignation letter, Morlan thanked the city for the opportunity to “serve Middletown and lead the city’s community and economic development efforts.”
Both Morlan and Rodriguez led efforts on the redevelopment of the former Towne Mall, the $200 million Renaissance Pointe project in the city’s East End, a proposed community grocer and health clinic, downtown Middletown refresh efforts and much more.
Morlan and Rodriguez’ resignations mark the second and third from city staff so far this summer.
Nathan Cahall, assistant city manager, resigned in early June.
He did not respond to requests for comment on his resignation.
The city has job postings for an assistant city manager, assistant community and economic development director, community and economic development director, zoning administrator, assistant city engineer, engineer, senior account clerk and multiple patrol officers.
