Where is Middletown at with its development projects?

Lisha Morlan, director of community and economic development, presented updates at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Towne Mall

The city is in preliminary development negotiations with Midland Atlantic Properties for redevelopment of the site of the former Towne Mall.

City staff are working through a letter of engagement and development agreement draft with the developer, and a commercial mixed-use residential and retail development is planned.

Recently, the site received $2.5 million from the Ohio Department of Development for cleanup, remediation, asbestos abatement and demolition.

An April liquidation sale featured items left in stores when the city bought the mall in 2024.

Middletown residents offered input on the redevelopment of the mall in February.

Renaissance Pointe

The city’s major East End development, Renaissance Pointe, is being finalized for its first phase of infrastructure.

Final development plans for Sheetz and Gateway Lofts were approved by planning commission, and Sheetz permits for construction are under review.

Gateway Lofts, to be developed by Hallmark Communities, will bring 288 apartments to Renaissance Pointe.