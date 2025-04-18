Manchester Inn has risk of roof collapse; city installs fence around property

Earlier this year, Middletown council members discussed a downtown “refresh” to develop a plan for renewed residential and businesses vibrance, including possible demolition of the historic Manchester Inn.

In October 2022, Middletown spent $112,000 for the clean-out of the Manchester Inn, 1027 Manchester Ave. and Sonshine Building, 101 N. Main St.

A demolition company, removed any remaining furniture/bedding, trash, debris or any other loose items left behind and damaged by vandals with the goal of reducing reduce fire risk.

The five-story Manchester Inn, which closed in January 2011, is included on the National Register of Historic Places and has 119 rooms and is approximately 60,000 square feet. It was 102 years old in November 2024.

The future of the Manchester has been a contentious topic for years with former owners and developers unable to follow through with plans for renovation, most recently Weyland Ventures of Louisville, Ky. that terminated a pre-development plan with the city in September 2024.

Weyland’s assignment was to revitalize the six city-owned properties in and around downtown.

Councilman Paul Lolli, the city’s former city manager and fire chief, said the future of the Manchester Inn is “without a doubt something council is going to have to decide in early 2025. There is a lot of history there. A lot of people have strong opinions. It won’t be easy. It is just going to come down to the city deciding what is the most financially feasible thing and right path and direction to go.”