City delays decision on Manchester Inn again

“If the citizens want that August date to be pushed back, then I’m fine with that if that’s what the citizens want,” Councilman Paul Lolli said in the July 1 council meeting. He said his intentions with setting the August date was to “light a fire under the proverbial behind of Middletown.” “I think that’s exactly what happened,” he said.

Explore Middletown asked to help in funding new CareFlight medical helicopter

Vice Mayor Steve West said council makes timelines “aggressive” so “it becomes a priority for everyone.” Councilman Paul Horn recommended an early October deadline to give all involved a full quarter to discuss plans and options for the buildings. After hearing from community members and “Save Downtown Middletown,” a local group formed to advocate for saving the downtown buildings, a new request-for-qualifications, or RFQ, is being drafted for developers. Following a Downtown Refresh Town Hall Meeting in early March and two Downtown Refresh Working Group Meetings in June, certain challenges and opportunities were identified.

Explore Residents oppose idea of demolishing Middletown buildings

Many of the 23 community members who attended said the scope of the new RFQ for downtown development should expand to include all of downtown, instead of a few select properties. Many were frustrated about the condition of downtown, citing city-owned and privately-owned vacant properties, safety concerns and beautification. Several opportunities were identified, including downtown potential for new businesses, public art and the upkeep of historical districts and buildings. A mediator for the working group sessions from Miami University said he had not seen this level of engagement and activity from community members before, according to Mayor Elizabeth Slamka.

In 2022, Middletown Historical Society did a 464-person survey in which a majority of Middletonians (425 or 92%) expressed support for saving the Manchester Inn.

On March 11, the city hosted a Downtown Refresh Town Hall where a majority of public comments were in support of the preservation, restoration and repurposing of city and historic buildings.

Following the second Downtown Refresh Working Group meeting, next steps were identified, including incorporate public feedback into the new Downtown Refresh RFQ draft; finalize the draft; and post the RFQ for 30 days for developer responses.

After city staff review responses and interview top candidates, a developer could be selected.

The working group would then get the chance to provide feedback on the development agreement. While only two working group sessions were planned, future sessions may be scheduled.

Citizens said the city shouldn’t limit the development to one developer, but that more than one could approach different areas of downtown in different ways.