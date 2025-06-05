Residents oppose idea of demolishing Middletown buildings

“Once they expressed their intent to demolish those buildings, people started responding and making phone calls,” Schoenlein said. Seven Save Downtown Middletown supporters spoke during citizen comments against the possibility of demolition, and a group of additional supporters sat in the packed council chambers. Save Downtown Middletown’s Facebook group has more than 80 members.

Schoenlein said four councilmembers — Paul Lolli, Paul Horn, Jennifer Carter and Vice Mayor Steve West — expressed preference for demolition, though Councilman Lolli clarified he had asked for more time to discuss possibilities during the May 6 meeting.

Journal-News reported after the May 6 meeting that Councilmember Paul Lolli wanted to know the cost of demolition of the Manchester and Sonshine Building, though he said he was not suggesting demolition be the decision.

West was not present at the May 6 meeting.

Lolli recommended the city take a few months to discuss the matter further and then hold a work session in August to make a final decision.

The four buildings in question are The First National Bank building, the Manchester Inn, the Sonshine building and the former Knights of Columbus building. Schoenlein cited the buildings’ distinctive beauty and architectural significance, contribution to Middletown’s historic aesthetic, status as local historic and cultural artifacts and central role in the downtown’s future economy as reasons against demolition. He referenced the city’s 2022 comprehensive plan: “Many times in that document, and in very clear terms, they say Middletown needs to leverage its historic assets. It needs to repurpose them for...alternative uses.” The 2022 comprehensive plan states an economic development strategy: “Revive existing historic buildings to accommodate for modern residential or retail operation while still maintaining its historical integrity.” He added the current positions of some councilmembers are not “substantiated” and any decisions for demolition would be “premature.”

“I can assure you that we have done things in the direction to try to save what we can downtown,” Lolli said. “I have not totally made a decision. I understand the challenges that we face...I’m worried we can’t save (the buildings),” he said. Lolli said the biggest challenge would be securing finances to save the buildings. He said he wants a decision made by August.

After Councilwoman Carter said the Manchester needs to come down and money that might be spent on repairs could be used for other city projects in the May 6 council meeting, she said last night she agrees with Lolli that the issue needs more time.

“The can’s been kicked down the curb long enough...we have to take this seriously,” West said.

Councilman Horn said inspections have been performed and “all mechanicals” would have to be redone for the buildings.

“We can only do so much,” he said. “We have to have people willing to do the work or find the financing.”

He mentioned previous fundraisers for saving the historic buildings and asked where the funding was from that.

“If we’re really passionate about saving Middletown, then do it, and we will work with you,” Horn said.

Schoenlein told Journal-News after the meeting he was encouraged the city wanted to work with citizens, solve the problem and get started quickly.

“We insist (the buildings) be maintained and (the city) needs to take care of it,” he said. “If money is an issue, if private funding is an issue, let’s talk.”

Schoenlein added of Horn’s comments: “To hint that the private citizens are at fault for this and challenge us to do the city’s job for them...come on.”

The preference for demolition is in “stark contrast” to the preferences of Middletown citizens, Schoenlein said. In 2022, Middletown Historical Society did a 464-person survey in which a majority of Middletonians (425 or 92%) expressed support for saving the Manchester Inn. On March 11, the city hosted a Downtown Refresh Town Hall where a majority of public comments were in support of the preservation, restoration and repurposing of city and historic buildings. “It was not ambiguous, it was four out of five comments,” Schoenlein said. He said if the city has information stating the more financially attractive option is demolishment, it needs to be shared so the community can “feel confident” in the city’s position. “If at the end of all of this effort, it does make sense to demolish these buildings and the city has made a very, very clear and convincing case, then I support that,” Schoenlein said. “But until they’ve done that, we’re going to fight it.” In the May 6 council meeting, Fire Captain Frank Baughman and the city’s Chief Building Officer Larry Tuttle recommended immediate action, whether it be repair or demolition, for each building.

Lolli said the cost to restore the Manchester, Sonshine Building and the surrounding area was estimated at nearly $18 million.

Tuttle said it will take at least a month to gather cost estimates for repairs and/or demolition.

The future of the Manchester has been a contentious topic for years, with former owners and developers unable to follow through with plans for renovation. Most recently, Weyland Ventures of Louisville, Ky., terminated a pre-development plan with the city in September 2024.