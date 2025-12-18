Middletown community center unveiled after $6.7M renovation

“The city of Middletown and the contractors graciously allowed us to stay in this building during construction,” said Verlena Stewart, CBI executive director. “We thought it was going to be a nightmare ... it kind of was. But you don’t often get to do that.”

Stewart said the contractors, Universal Contracting, “went above and beyond” what she expected.

Stewart retire at the end of the year after taking the executive director role in 2023; she joined the CBI team in 2011.

“I used to come to this community center as a kid, so this is full circle for me,” she said. “It’s a bittersweet thing, but I am very excited to be able to retire.”

Marie Edwards, who worked as the out of school program director, will be taking over as executive director.

Edwards thanked those gathered for a ribbon cutting Wednesday, saying, “We cannot do the work without you. However it is that you can help, I’m expecting it. So, invite me to your table. Answer the phone when I call. Think of us, because we’re thinking of you. Because our students to our seniors, we’re all working together to make Middletown better.”