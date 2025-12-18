Middletown community center unveiled after $6.7M renovation

Following a $6.7 million renovation and over a year of work, the 82-year-old Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center has officially reopened.
It never really closed, though, not for the 100 students that rely on it for programming through the Community Building Institute, the center’s anchor tenant.
“The city of Middletown and the contractors graciously allowed us to stay in this building during construction,” said Verlena Stewart, CBI executive director. “We thought it was going to be a nightmare ... it kind of was. But you don’t often get to do that.”
Stewart said the contractors, Universal Contracting, “went above and beyond” what she expected.
Stewart retire at the end of the year after taking the executive director role in 2023; she joined the CBI team in 2011.
“I used to come to this community center as a kid, so this is full circle for me,” she said. “It’s a bittersweet thing, but I am very excited to be able to retire.”
Marie Edwards, who worked as the out of school program director, will be taking over as executive director.
Edwards thanked those gathered for a ribbon cutting Wednesday, saying, “We cannot do the work without you. However it is that you can help, I’m expecting it. So, invite me to your table. Answer the phone when I call. Think of us, because we’re thinking of you. Because our students to our seniors, we’re all working together to make Middletown better.”
Mayor Elizabeth Slamka said the city “wrapped its arms” around the renovation five years ago.
“After many conservations, variations of plans, many hours, deliberation, investment and hard work ... the plan is complete, and this is worth celebrating,” Slamka said.
Steve Hightower, a CBI board member who helped spearhead the renovation, said one of the goals was to give the city’s youth place to go.
“We should all be proud of this, but the work begins today,” Hightower said. “We need you to show up like this every weeknight. We need to mentor these kids, guide them, continue to show up for them and lead them on the right path.”
Several former directors of the community center attended the ribbon cutting, including Karin Maney; Cecelia “Ceal” Thompson, who worked with CBI for 44 years as a secretary and then executive director; and Jack Fitzpatrick, a former director who recently turned 90.
Also in attendance was State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp.
“This is without a doubt a Christmas miracle, (and) this ... will be a special, special place for so many of the next generation that is coming to the city of Middletown,” Hall said.
The renovation has almost doubled the square footage of the facility, including a new 9,000-square-foot gym and 1,800-square-foot family room.
The family room includes a literacy space for kids aged birth to eighth grade; a media center; an open space for play, reading and socializing; and a conference room.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
For the gym, CBI is hoping to rent out the space to local, youth sports teams for practices and games.
Funding for the project included $2.8 million from 2021 ARPA funds, $3.5 million from Butler County ARPA funds and $312,512 from the capital improvement fund.
CBI has an agreement with Middletown — which owns the building — until 2030 to manage programs at the community center. The institute also handles maintenance issues up to a certain dollar amount and pays for electric, according to Stewart.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
