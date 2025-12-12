Residents weigh in on ‘The Manchester’ mixed-use proposal for downtown Middletown

Pete Montgomery, who will oversee the proposed development, has goals of putting mom-and-pop restaurants and retail spaces in the street-level commercial development, not chains.

The facade would be red brick and is planned to incorporate stone exterior and interior fixtures from the Manchester Inn meant to honor the city’s historic character, though some people said that wasn’t enough. “That apartment building could be anywhere,” Mary Johnson, Downtown Middletown Inc. board chair, said. “If we’re taking a space that had a historically significant building, we should replace it with a new build that looks historically significant as well.” She said the development could be a “spark” for downtown revitalization but enforcing vacant property legislation was also necessary.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Eight other people spoke and shared excitement about the plans and the possibility of a new development downtown, though some shared concerns about the orientation of the buildings. Kate Morrow, executive director of Middletown Arts Center, said the placement of the parking garages would cut off the arts center and Middletown Historical Society from the park proposed to sit atop the CSO basin on North Main Street and the city building. Cohen said the garages could “easily” be relocated to connect the downtown area.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Jade Smarda and Gabe Schoenlein, who led efforts to create the group Save Downtown Middletown, said the proposal was a first step. Smarda asked for no demolition without a firm commitment from the developer and asked for the design to look “old and timeless.” She also said the plan should be finalized under supervision of historic commission. Schoenlein told Journal-News before the meeting he thought the proposed building was a “B-” and is hoping it can evolve into an “A.” But, he said, it’s a “great catalyst” to get people downtown and increase traffic at local businesses. Schoenlein also requested the city continue to include citizens during the process of the reviewing the proposal and ultimately making a decision.

Cohen said the plans submitted were early and could evolve. “This is a first proposal ... this is not our final design,” he said. He said development has focused on the East End and the downtown has “suffered,” and the only way to drive development to the Sorg Opera House, First National Bank building and the Goetz Tower is to bring “people and energy” downtown. Councilman Paul Horn said the development could create a development “domino effect” for the rest of the downtown. “This is preliminary, meaning this is the beginning of the journey, and we want everyone’s input on this journey, but this has to happen in order for the downtown area to start its journey into the future,” he said. Vice Mayor Steve West said, “It’s time to take downtown seriously.”

West shared concerns on the public-private partnership term sheet attached to the proposal, which includes 13 improvements the city would agree to fund and/or contribute to: 1. Site preparation including environmental mitigation, demolition, removal of uncontrolled fill and replacement with structural fill 2. City to permit and install any required stormwater detention/retention 3. North Main Street streetscape improvements 4. Park improvements 5. Butler County Port Authority sales tax exemption certificate program 6. Master lease of select apartments by Miami University or city 7. City sponsored student loan grants for downtown residents 8. Water and sewer tap fees and building permit fees waived 9. 30-year property tax abatement; 100% of residential improvement costs, 75% of commercial improvement costs 10. City shall provide $4,000,000 development grant 11. DORA Entertainment District 12. 5 year moratorium on multi-family zoning outside of downtown 13. City to provide leasing incentives for commercial tenants This term sheet is not final and has not been agreed to by the city or city council. West was against the five-year multi-family housing moratorium outside of downtown, master leases by Miami University or the city, city-sponsored student loan grants for downtown residents, the 30-year property tax abatement and leasing incentives. Councilman Paul Lolli also said the five-year moratorium would be a “dealkiller,” though he said staff would give official feedback to the developer. Cohen said the moratorium does not mean development can’t happen outside of downtown, but that any such development would not be incentivized by council.