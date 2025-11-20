Middletown’s vacant property law unenforced, stalling downtown revitalization

A big part of the problem, they say, is that Middletown’s downtown is riddled with vacant, abandoned properties.

A Journal-News investigation found Middletown city leaders are not enforcing city ordinances meant to hold owners of downtown vacant properties accountable. Our investigation found:

• City officials are not requiring property owners to register vacant properties with the city, as required by legislation on the books since 2019. So there isn’t a full accounting of vacant downtown properties.

• The lack of enforcement means the city is foregoing potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, as well as failing to make sure buildings are meeting safety and maintenance standards.

• Some properties owned by the city itself don’t comply with the city’s own standards.

• Other Ohio cities with similar legislation are able to enforce it and have seen benefits from doing so.

Using lists obtained from the city as well as Downtown Middletown Inc. and visual inspections by reporters, the Journal-News tallied at least 86 vacant storefronts and addresses in 212 buildings in the city’s core.

‘Enforcement gaps have existed’

At a June council meeting, Glaser-Jones expressed optimism for the future of downtown Middletown. “We still hold hope and optimism for this area, even though the downtown has not progressed the way we had envisioned,” she said.

But Vice Mayor Steve West and Councilman Paul Lolli admitted to a lack of enforcement of the city’s vacant property ordinance, which has been on the books since 2019.

“The reason we can’t do a lot of the enforcement of the vacant (properties) is because those owners … lawyered up,” Lolli said. “For us to try to recover three hundred and some thousand dollars was costing us a million dollars in legal fees.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

West said there are just a few individuals and groups who own the majority of downtown.

Five individuals plus the city of Middletown — which owns 3 vacant properties — own about 33% of vacant downtown properties, according to documents provided by the city of Middletown and Downtown Middletown Inc.

“There are people who buy these buildings intentionally to depreciate them on their tax portfolio,” West said. “This is no longer acceptable.”