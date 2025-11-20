Middletown city-owned properties not held to standards set by city

Among downtown buildings in violation of the city of Middletown’s ordinance for vacant properties are buildings owned by the city itself.
A Journal-News investigation found the city of Middletown isn’t enforcing its rules meant to encourage property owners to maintain and restore vacant properties.
Credit: Journal News
Properties not in compliance with the city’s ordinance, on the books since 2019, include the Manchester Inn and Sonshine building, both of which are owned by the city.
Standards set in city ordinance include:
- Buildings must be weather tight and secure from trespassers;
- Provide safe entry to police officers and firefighters in times of emergency;
- Have no impediment on private and/or public efforts to rehabilitate or maintain surrounding buildings; and
- Will not otherwise present a public hazard.
Councilmembers have expressed worry about trespassers and threats to first responders at The Manchester Inn and Sonshine building; a fence was installed around The Manchester in April after tiles fell from the roof.
VACANT MIDDLETOWN PROPERTIES
A Journal-News investigation
