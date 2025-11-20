Other cities succeed where Middletown falls short with vacant property rules

Middletown city leaders say they are in the process of updating the city’s vacant property ordinances.
But the Journal-News found Middletown’s rules are already similar to legislation in Sandusky and Hamilton, which led to decreases in vacant properties for both cities. The difference is that Middletown’s rules aren’t being enforced.
Registration fees, penalties, vacant property plan submissions and other requirements line up between Sandusky’s and Middletown’s legislation.
Credit: Journal News
Sandusky’s enforcement is completely overseen by the fire department, while Middletown’s requires registration with the city’s administrative services department.
In 2012, when Sandusky’s legislation was passed, the number of vacant properties was 130 citywide.
There are now about 20 vacant properties, according to Tom Salmons, fire prevention officer in the Sandusky Fire Department. Salmons oversees vacant property enforcement for the city.
VACANT MIDDLETOWN PROPERTIES
A Journal-News investigation
