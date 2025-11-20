Other cities succeed where Middletown falls short with vacant property rules

Breaking: Ohio property tax reform: Legislation passed gives nearly $3.8B in reductions

Two “We Are Hamilton” videos have been produced to promote the city and the renaissance and revitalization it is experiencing. Signs promoting Hamilton are part of the campaign and can be found on windows in storefronts all around the downtown area.

Middletown city leaders say they are in the process of updating the city’s vacant property ordinances.

But the Journal-News found Middletown’s rules are already similar to legislation in Sandusky and Hamilton, which led to decreases in vacant properties for both cities. The difference is that Middletown’s rules aren’t being enforced.

Registration fees, penalties, vacant property plan submissions and other requirements line up between Sandusky’s and Middletown’s legislation.

Sandusky’s enforcement is completely overseen by the fire department, while Middletown’s requires registration with the city’s administrative services department.

In 2012, when Sandusky’s legislation was passed, the number of vacant properties was 130 citywide.

There are now about 20 vacant properties, according to Tom Salmons, fire prevention officer in the Sandusky Fire Department. Salmons oversees vacant property enforcement for the city.

A Journal-News investigation found Middletown city leaders are not enforcing city ordinances meant to hold owners of downtown vacant properties accountable.