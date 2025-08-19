When will the former Towne Mall be redeveloped? Plans reveal timeline for demo and expected completion

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“It’s our hope that this property can be transformed into a thriving mixed-use development,” said Vice Mayor Steve West.

After that is completed, the city will request bids for demolition, which is expected to be in “full swing” by Q1 of 2026, according to Jacob Schulte, program manager for the city’s community and economic development department.

In its response to qualifications, Midland proposed a grand opening in summer 2028 following a 3-month demolition and 15-month construction period.

Explore City chooses company to plan for former Towne Mall redevelopment

Schulte said the city received five responses to its request-for-qualifications for the site redevelopment. Responses ranged in experience, design and capacity; the top three finalists selected by city staff featured mixed-use concepts focused on commercial components, according to Schulte. Midland’s response detailed plans including “quality design, large pedestrian areas, gathering courtyards and a prominent water featured entry.”

Additionally, Midland said the Planet Fitness at 3481 Towne Blvd. will move, but it will stay within the 236,000-square-foot proposed retail space. Around 280 multi-family housing units are also planned. “We do not develop speculative projects; we develop well thought-out, fully entitled projects with anchor tenants who are part of the process from day 1,” the response said.

The city chose Midland for its experience, project capacity and vision for the site, Schulte said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“They have a track record of quality developments that continue to remain robust commercial sites over the long run,” he said. “We’re excited to work with Midland Atlantic to redevelop this site, and reinforce the strong commercial fabric along our I-75 corridor.”

Midland has worked on multiple area developments, including Voice of America Centre, Waterstone Center, Eastgate Plaza, Troy Towne Center and Shoppes at Northwoods. The company owns a total 42 shopping centers in 17 states.

Following a development agreement and a purchase/sale agreement, Midland will pay the city and own the property along Roosevelt near the entrance of Middletown.

“These details will be further refined in the upcoming agreements that will be executed after the due diligence period,” Schulte said.

Midland has until February 2026 to complete due diligence, market feasibilities and identify possible retail partners to decide whether to move forward with its proposal under the terms and conditions contained in the agreement.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The site will stay under the control of the city during the due-diligence time, according to Schulte.

“We’re still on the high-level conceptual stage, they didn’t have a whole lot more...breadth to show, but as this pre-development agreement goes through and proceeds, (we’ll) hopefully have a lot more conceptual renderings to get the community and the region excited for how this can complement what we’re doing on the East End,” Schulte said.

Certain specs and plans may be available to the public in winter 2025.

FOLLOW THE COVERAGE

See previous coverage of the former Towne Mall site and sign up for free email newsletters at journal-news.com.