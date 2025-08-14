Breaking: First look: Unique Liberty Collective attraction opening soon in Liberty Twp.

Bismarck Donuts & Coffee coming to Middletown

Bismarck Donuts & Coffee is planned to open in October at 4455 Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Bismarck Donuts & Coffee is planned to open in October at 4455 Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

A new family-owned donut and coffee shop is coming to Middletown.

Bismarck Donuts & Coffee is slated to open in October at 4455 Roosevelt Blvd.

Owners Kim Lim and Veng Ngob, who are brothers-in-law, bought the 1,700-square-foot building in March.

Lim’s wife and Ngob have backgrounds in the food industry in California, where they are originally from. This inspired Lim and Ngob to get into the coffee and donut business, along with a desire for community.

ExploreAt BeauVerre, owners continue almost 200 years of stained glass legacy

“It brings the community together,” he said. “When I see everybody show up every day, it just feels like seeing friends every morning. I just keep loving it every day...and opening more and more.”

Bismarck sells a wide variety of donuts, including familiar favorites, custom flavors and seasonal “crafted” donuts, including designs for Halloween, Christmas and other holidays.

A full coffee menu offering specialty drinks will be available.

Outside of donuts and coffee, Bismarck will sell biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches and sausage rolls.

ExploreOllie’s Bargain Outlet opening Aug. 27 in Middletown

Lim was interested in opening in Middletown because it is closer to where he lives in Mason.

“Middletown is a very great town, with a lot of people, and we see opportunity for our donut shop,” he said.

Lim said while they were looking for a place to expand Bismarck in Middletown, the location on Roosevelt Boulevard stood out to them.

“We saw that empty and nice corner at the stoplight, we grabbed it right away...I think it’s meant to be for our location because we’ve been looking for a while and then it just popped right up,” he said.

ExploreElection 2025: Butler County voters to decide dozens of races on Nov. 4

Bismarck also has locations in Richmond, Ind., which opened in 2018; Greenville, which opened in 2020; and another location is planned to open in Liberty Twp. near Costco. Lim also owns Daylight Donuts in Eaton.

“We’ve been doing it for almost 10 years for all locations, and this going to be really great for us to start in Middletown,” Lim said.

The business will offer both a drive-thru and inside seating and will create 7-10 jobs with a mix of part- and full-time positions available. Hourly wages range from $13.50 to $15 plus tips.

Bismarck will be open 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

In Other News
1
Mercy opens urgent care center at Jungle Jim’s International Market...
2
Lakota Schools open as district seeks new tax to help facilities
3
First look: Unique Liberty Collective attraction opening soon in...
4
Jungle Jim’s International Market celebrating 50 years of operation...
5
This winter, Fountain Square’s ice skating rink will move to a new home

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.