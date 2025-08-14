Bismarck Donuts & Coffee coming to Middletown

Owners Kim Lim and Veng Ngob, who are brothers-in-law, bought the 1,700-square-foot building in March. Lim’s wife and Ngob have backgrounds in the food industry in California, where they are originally from. This inspired Lim and Ngob to get into the coffee and donut business, along with a desire for community.

“It brings the community together,” he said. “When I see everybody show up every day, it just feels like seeing friends every morning. I just keep loving it every day...and opening more and more.” Bismarck sells a wide variety of donuts, including familiar favorites, custom flavors and seasonal “crafted” donuts, including designs for Halloween, Christmas and other holidays.

A full coffee menu offering specialty drinks will be available. Outside of donuts and coffee, Bismarck will sell biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches and sausage rolls.

Lim was interested in opening in Middletown because it is closer to where he lives in Mason. “Middletown is a very great town, with a lot of people, and we see opportunity for our donut shop,” he said. Lim said while they were looking for a place to expand Bismarck in Middletown, the location on Roosevelt Boulevard stood out to them. “We saw that empty and nice corner at the stoplight, we grabbed it right away...I think it’s meant to be for our location because we’ve been looking for a while and then it just popped right up,” he said.