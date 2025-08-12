Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opening Aug. 27 in Middletown

“(Ollie’s) reputation for offering great deals and a wide variety of merchandise makes them a perfect fit for Middletown’s growing retail landscape,” said Clayton Castle, communications manager for the city of Middletown. “We’re excited about the new shopping opportunities this brings for our residents and the continued economic momentum it represents for our city.” The former location of Big Lots was purchased by Ollie’s in bankruptcy court after Big Lots announced plans in December 2024 to close all its remaining stores by January 2025.

Explore Neighbors against 217 home development in Middletown

Ollie’s, based in Harrisburg, Penn., acquired a total 40 Big Lots locations, including the one at 4633 Roosevelt Blvd. in the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center. “Everything about these stores lines up well with our business and growth strategy. These locations are the right size, come with favorable lease terms, are located in existing and adjacent trade areas, and have long serviced value conscious consumers,” Eric van der Valk, president and CEO of Ollie’s, said in a release.

Ollie’s calls itself “America’s largest retailer of brand name closeouts” and offers products at up to 70% off the prices you’d find in the “fancy stores,” according to the Ollie’s spokesperson.

“We welcome Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to Middletown and wish them well in serving the needs of our community,” said Rick Pierce, Middletown Chamber of Commerce president.

The store offers housewares, small kitchen appliances, health and beauty items, pet supplies, bedding and bath items, books, toys, rugs and more.

Ollie’s offers a customer loyalty program, which you can join for free and save 15% on a future purchase, earn points ($1 spent, 1 point earned) and for every 250 points earned, you’ll earn a 10% certificate.

There is also a military discount available for loyalty program members.

The retailer operates 612 stores in 34 states; the location in Middletown will mark the 43rd Ollie’s in Ohio. The company has area locations near the Dayton Mall and in Springfield.