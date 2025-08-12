Neighbors against 217 home development in Middletown

The homes would have been priced $350,000-$650,000, and the area would have included a commercial outparcel. The development first drew opposition at the June 11 planning commission meeting, which ran almost two hours.

Residents who live near Miller Ridge and representatives from Woods of Manchester, a 53-unit complex which runs along the southern border of the proposed development, spoke against the development in that meeting. A similar group packed the city council chambers on Tuesday, citing many of the same concerns from the June planning commission meeting: Increased traffic, density, zone changes and inadequate building materials.

Most said they were not against development and know this land will be developed eventually, but were against this specific high-density plan. “We know it’s going to be developed. We want Middletown to grow, too. But the type of housing that would be going in this area is questionable in my opinion because of what it will do to our property values,” said resident Dr. Jerry Rogers, who lives on the west side of Breiel Boulevard across from the planned development.

Another aspect up for debate was the developer’s request for the city to pay for the paving, expansion and upkeep of Miller Road. “The only benefit from this project is to the developer’s bottom line,” said Larry Wood, Middletown resident who worked for 30 years in the city’s planning department. “I also fear approval of the development will set a precedent for future residential developers asking for similar subsidies.” Megan and Tim Schmale, who own and live at the property north of the proposed development, spoke against the development in the June planning commission meeting, but were not able to attend Tuesday’s meeting. Letters written by Megan and Tim were read by representatives, each urging council to follow planning commission’s recommendation to deny the map amendment and preliminary development plan.