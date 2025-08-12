Neighbors against 217 home development in Middletown

After 19 people spoke against a proposed Middletown housing development, Middletown City Council decided against the plan.
The preliminary plan from developer Todd Homes included 217 single-family homes to be built on a total of 86 acres of undeveloped land near Miller Ridge Elementary School and North Breiel Boulevard.
The homes would have been priced $350,000-$650,000, and the area would have included a commercial outparcel.
The development first drew opposition at the June 11 planning commission meeting, which ran almost two hours.
Residents who live near Miller Ridge and representatives from Woods of Manchester, a 53-unit complex which runs along the southern border of the proposed development, spoke against the development in that meeting.
A similar group packed the city council chambers on Tuesday, citing many of the same concerns from the June planning commission meeting: Increased traffic, density, zone changes and inadequate building materials.
Most said they were not against development and know this land will be developed eventually, but were against this specific high-density plan.
“We know it’s going to be developed. We want Middletown to grow, too. But the type of housing that would be going in this area is questionable in my opinion because of what it will do to our property values,” said resident Dr. Jerry Rogers, who lives on the west side of Breiel Boulevard across from the planned development.
Another aspect up for debate was the developer’s request for the city to pay for the paving, expansion and upkeep of Miller Road.
“The only benefit from this project is to the developer’s bottom line,” said Larry Wood, Middletown resident who worked for 30 years in the city’s planning department. “I also fear approval of the development will set a precedent for future residential developers asking for similar subsidies.”
Megan and Tim Schmale, who own and live at the property north of the proposed development, spoke against the development in the June planning commission meeting, but were not able to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Letters written by Megan and Tim were read by representatives, each urging council to follow planning commission’s recommendation to deny the map amendment and preliminary development plan.
Todd Hall, president of Todd Homes, returned to the podium after hearing from community members, offering clarification on the commercial outparcel, planned to be a professional office.
He also offered an 50-foot buffer to adjacent property owners, an addition of 25 feet from the original plan.
“People talked about property value, I believe this (planned unit development) brings property value to your community,” Hall said. “I believe it brings it to your backyards.”
He said if council voted yes, they should make it contingent on a traffic impact study.
During council comments, all five councilmembers expressed they would be voting no on the planned development, which they did 5-0 in a straw vote.
“Pretty much for the aforementioned reasons that many of you who spoke in opposition of this development, I also have those same strong concerns and will be voting no,” Councilman Paul Lolli said.
“More importantly, here’s my big reason, it’s darn near 100% of the residents in this area don’t want it and therefore I stand in solidarity with you,” he added.
“(This area) is one of our last big swaths of residential land, so we want to do this right,” Councilman Paul Horn said.
There will be a formal vote in an upcoming council meeting to deny the plan.
Hall declined to comment on council’s decision after the meeting.
Todd Homes has also developed nearby housing in Ross Twp., West Chester Twp. and Trenton.
