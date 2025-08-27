West Chester Twp. becomes 3rd Butler County community investigating cyberattack

It is the township’s second such incident this month, with the first occurring Aug. 12. The first attack was isolated and contained, the township said in a statement.

“We have very little factual information about what has happened,’’ said Brianna Wooten, township spokeswoman.

“We have collectively shut down several software systems and taken preventative measures (and) we’re taking security precautions.’’

The township’s email is down and some other functions are not working, Wooten said, declining to elaborate further while the investigation is continuing.

Those needing to do business with the township should call offices or come in person, Wooten said.

The township is working with cybersecurity consultants and law enforcement officials – including the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center – since early August on the matter. A forensic analysis has been initiated into the attack.

At this time there is no evidence that data was stolen and “we cannot verify any claims made by the group that claims responsibility,’’ the statement said. “Steps have been taken to protect critical systems and sensitive data.”

Last week, Middletown was subject to a cybersecurity incident that disrupted several city functions including email, phone and website services. Preliminary findings released by the city indicate that city employee information may have been affected.

City officials have not said what kind of employee data may have been accessed. The cause of the incident and what information was accessed is still under investigate by local, state, and federal agencies.

Liberty Twp. is also working with law enforcement and consultants to investigate a May 5 ransomware attack. Last month letters went out to about 600 individuals – mostly employees – whose personal information may have been compromised. They are being offered identity theft and credit monitor services for 12 months, said Caroline McKinney, township administrator.

Reporter Bryn Dippold contributed to this report.