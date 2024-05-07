Best of Butler County: Voting only open a few more days

There is still time to vote in the Best of Butler County contest.
We’ve chosen the finalists based on your nominations. The voting process continues through Friday, May 10.
Timeline
» Voting: April 22-May 10
» Winners announced: June 21
» Special section publishes in the Journal-News: June 23
How to vote
• Head to the page with the voting ballot
• Scroll down to the contest form
• Select one of the 9 overall categories you’d like to explore (Auto, Beauty & Wellness, etc.)
• Click on the subcategory on which you’d like to vote
• Choose your vote in that subcategory. It will display in the Your Voting Ballot area
• You can click “Choose New Category” to go back to the beginning or the button for the next subcategory
• When you’re done, click “Submit Voting Ballot” on your latest choice or go to the Your Voting Ballot area and click “Submit ballot”
• If you have not previously verified your email address, you will be sent a six digit code. Enter this code in the provided field below to complete the verification process.
Here are all the winners from last year:
Best of Butler County 2023 winners