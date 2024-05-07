Best of Butler County: Voting only open a few more days

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Timeline

» Voting: April 22-May 10

» Winners announced: June 21

» Special section publishes in the Journal-News: June 23

How to vote

• Head to the page with the voting ballot

• Scroll down to the contest form

• Select one of the 9 overall categories you’d like to explore (Auto, Beauty & Wellness, etc.)

• Click on the subcategory on which you’d like to vote

• Choose your vote in that subcategory. It will display in the Your Voting Ballot area

• You can click “Choose New Category” to go back to the beginning or the button for the next subcategory

• When you’re done, click “Submit Voting Ballot” on your latest choice or go to the Your Voting Ballot area and click “Submit ballot”

• If you have not previously verified your email address, you will be sent a six digit code. Enter this code in the provided field below to complete the verification process.

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Here are all the winners from last year: