Best of Butler County: Our closest races so far as voting continues

1 minute ago
Best of Butler County voting is open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.

The voting period goes through Friday, May 10, and you can vote once per day per subcategory.

Here’s a look at our closest races after the first week of voting, so head to the ballot page to vote for these and all of your favorite categories (you can vote once per day per category):

Best Attraction

The Finalists:

Pinball Garage

Jungle Jim’s International Market

Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

Garver Family Farm Market

Sorg Opera House

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery

Best Bakery

The Finalists:

Central Pastry Shop

Kelly’s Bakery

Luke’s Custom Cakes

Ross Bakery

Chubby Bunny Bakery

Servatii Pastry Shop

Allen’s Market

Best Bathroom Remodeler

The Finalists:

Benge Construction LLC

Reputable Roofing & Remodeling

Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.

ImproveIt Home Remodeling

AllGood Home Improvements

Biehl Brothers Contracting

Best Brunch

The Finalists:

Tano Bistro

The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes

Billy Yanks

Millville Restaurant

Coach House

Taqueria El Comal

Best Farmers Market

The Finalists:

Garver Family Farm Market

Barn N Bunk Farm Market

Oxford Farmers Market

Burwinkel Farms

Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA

Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market NA

The Farmers Collective

Best Golf Course

The Finalists:

Potters Park Golf Course

Twin Run Golf Course

Walden Ponds Golf Club

Indian Ridge Golf Club

Browns Run Public Golf Course Restaurant And Event Center

Wildwood Golf Club

Best Gym

The Finalists:

Immortal Fitness

Elevated Fitness Trenton

Legacy Martial Arts Academy

Mahon Strength & Fitness

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

Elements Wellness Center

Best Pet Grooming Services

The Finalists:

Dog Grooming by Jamie

Ben Fur Pet Grooming

Grooming with Lauren

Masters Touch Pet Grooming LLC

Furry Tails Pet Grooming

Best Spa

The Finalists:

The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton

BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Uzima Rejuvenation Station

Masters Touch Salon

The Bianca Rose Salon

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

The Finalists:

Wings on Brookwood

Coach House

Pinball Garage

Mz. Jades Soul Food

Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Tano Bistro

Here are all the winners from last year:

