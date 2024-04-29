Best of Butler County: Our closest races so far as voting continues

Best of Butler County voting is open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.
The voting period goes through Friday, May 10, and you can vote once per day per subcategory.
• CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest
Here’s a look at our closest races after the first week of voting, so head to the ballot page to vote for these and all of your favorite categories (you can vote once per day per category):
Best Attraction
The Finalists:
• Pinball Garage
• Jungle Jim’s International Market
• Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
• Garver Family Farm Market
• Sorg Opera House
• Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
• Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery
Best Bakery
The Finalists:
• Central Pastry Shop
• Kelly’s Bakery
• Luke’s Custom Cakes
• Ross Bakery
• Chubby Bunny Bakery
• Servatii Pastry Shop
• Allen’s Market
Best Bathroom Remodeler
The Finalists:
• Benge Construction LLC
• Reputable Roofing & Remodeling
• Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.
• ImproveIt Home Remodeling
• AllGood Home Improvements
• Biehl Brothers Contracting
Best Brunch
The Finalists:
• Tano Bistro
• The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes
• Billy Yanks
• Millville Restaurant
• Coach House
• Taqueria El Comal
Best Farmers Market
The Finalists:
• Garver Family Farm Market
• Barn N Bunk Farm Market
• Oxford Farmers Market
• Burwinkel Farms
• Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA
• Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market NA
• The Farmers Collective
Best Golf Course
The Finalists:
• Potters Park Golf Course
• Twin Run Golf Course
• Walden Ponds Golf Club
• Indian Ridge Golf Club
• Browns Run Public Golf Course Restaurant And Event Center
• Wildwood Golf Club
Best Gym
The Finalists:
• Immortal Fitness
• Elevated Fitness Trenton
• Legacy Martial Arts Academy
• Mahon Strength & Fitness
• Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
• Elements Wellness Center
Best Pet Grooming Services
The Finalists:
• Dog Grooming by Jamie
• Ben Fur Pet Grooming
• Grooming with Lauren
• Masters Touch Pet Grooming LLC
• Furry Tails Pet Grooming
Best Spa
The Finalists:
• The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
• Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton
• BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
• Uzima Rejuvenation Station
• Masters Touch Salon
• The Bianca Rose Salon
Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
The Finalists:
• Wings on Brookwood
• Coach House
• Pinball Garage
• Mz. Jades Soul Food
• Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Tano Bistro
Here are all the winners from last year:
