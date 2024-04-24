Best of Butler County: Food categories getting the most attention as voting continues

Best of Butler County voting is open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.

The voting period goes through Friday, May 10, and you can vote once per day per subcategory.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

After our first day of voting, here are the Top 10 food and dining subcategories by the number of votes:

Best Bakery

Finalists:

• Allen’s Market

• Central Pastry Shop

• Chubby Bunny Bakery

• Kelly’s Bakery

• Lukes Custom Cakes

• Ross Bakery

• Servatii Pastry Shop

Best BBQ

Finalists:

• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

• BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck

• Brents Smokin Butts and Grill

• Combs BBQ Central

• Neals Famous BBQ

• Prime BBQ Smokehouse

Best Donut Shop

Finalists:

• Central Pastry Shop

• Donut Spot

• Kelly’s Bakery

• Milton’s Donuts

• Ross Bakery

Best Family Restaurant

Finalists:

• Cassano’s Pizza King

• Coach House

• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Hydes Restaurant

• Mz. Jades Soul Food

• Taqueria El Comal

• Wings on Brookwood

Best Breakfast

Finalists:

• Foodeez

• Hyde’s Restaurant

• Lindenwald Station

• Lisa’s Kitchen

• Millville Restaurant

• The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes

• Triple Moon Coffee Company

Best Pizza

Finalists:

• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

• Cassanos Pizza King

• Chesters Pizzeria

• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Scotties Tavern

• Steel City Pizza

Best Appetizers

Finalists:

• Billy Yanks

• Coach House

• Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Hydraulic Bar at Spooky Nook Sports

• Tano Bistro

• Wings on Brookwood

Best Ice Cream

Finalists:

• Dulce Pecado

• Flubs Ice Cream

• Graeter’s Ice Cream

• J&E Rootbeer Stand

• The Cone

• The Dip Ice Cream and More

• Whit’s Frozen Custard Trenton

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Finalists:

• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

• Coach House

• Combs BBQ Central

• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Mz. Jades Soul Food

• Tano Bistro

• Wings on Brookwood

Best Food Truck

Finalists:

• BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck

• Brents Smokin Butts and Grill

• Burger 12-27

• Cheese N Chong Food Truck

• Ramblin Roast Coffee

• Rock N Rolls Food Truck

Here are all the winners from last year:

