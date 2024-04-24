Best of Butler County: Food categories getting the most attention as voting continues

Best of Butler County voting is open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.
The voting period goes through Friday, May 10, and you can vote once per day per subcategory.
After our first day of voting, here are the Top 10 food and dining subcategories by the number of votes:
Best Bakery
Finalists:
• Allen’s Market
• Central Pastry Shop
• Chubby Bunny Bakery
• Kelly’s Bakery
• Lukes Custom Cakes
• Ross Bakery
• Servatii Pastry Shop
Best BBQ
Finalists:
• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
• BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck
• Brents Smokin Butts and Grill
• Combs BBQ Central
• Neals Famous BBQ
• Prime BBQ Smokehouse
Best Donut Shop
Finalists:
• Central Pastry Shop
• Donut Spot
• Kelly’s Bakery
• Milton’s Donuts
• Ross Bakery
Best Family Restaurant
Finalists:
• Cassano’s Pizza King
• Coach House
• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Hydes Restaurant
• Mz. Jades Soul Food
• Taqueria El Comal
• Wings on Brookwood
Best Breakfast
Finalists:
• Foodeez
• Hyde’s Restaurant
• Lindenwald Station
• Lisa’s Kitchen
• Millville Restaurant
• The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes
• Triple Moon Coffee Company
Best Pizza
Finalists:
• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
• Cassanos Pizza King
• Chesters Pizzeria
• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Scotties Tavern
• Steel City Pizza
Best Appetizers
Finalists:
• Billy Yanks
• Coach House
• Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Hydraulic Bar at Spooky Nook Sports
• Tano Bistro
• Wings on Brookwood
Best Ice Cream
Finalists:
• Dulce Pecado
• Flubs Ice Cream
• Graeter’s Ice Cream
• J&E Rootbeer Stand
• The Cone
• The Dip Ice Cream and More
• Whit’s Frozen Custard Trenton
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
Finalists:
• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
• Coach House
• Combs BBQ Central
• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Mz. Jades Soul Food
• Tano Bistro
• Wings on Brookwood
Best Food Truck
Finalists:
• BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck
• Brents Smokin Butts and Grill
• Burger 12-27
• Cheese N Chong Food Truck
• Ramblin Roast Coffee
• Rock N Rolls Food Truck
Here are all the winners from last year:
