Best of Butler County: Categories that could use some love with nominations continuing

News
0 minutes ago
X

Best of Butler County nominations are open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.

The nomination period goes through Friday, March 29, and the number of nominations for each business or person will determine the finalists for voting.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Some of our subcategories could use some love with more nominations, so please head to our ballot page to submit your nominations.

• Best Apartment Complex

• Best Auto Sales Staff

• Best Bookstore

• Best Brunch

• Best Car Wash/Detailing

• Best Chocolates

• Best Florist

• Best Gym

• Best Happy Hour

• Best Hearing Service

• Best High School Mascot

• Best Ice Cream

• Best Kitchen Remodeler

• Best Landmark

• Best Orthodontist

• Best Playground

• Best Sports Bar

• Best Yoga/Pilates

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Here are all the winners from last year:

In Other News
1
Lakota freshman identified as victim in fatal Middletown crash
2
Carruthers to continue to focus on district following primary loss
3
Cleveland Cliffs gets part of $6 billion funding to slash emissions in...
4
Best of Butler County: Nominate here in the 2024 contest
5
Best of Butler County: Categories with the most nominations so far
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top