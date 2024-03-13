Best of Butler County: A look at the 30 new categories we’ve added for this year

31 minutes ago
The readers choice awards for the residents of Butler County is back, and it starts next week

Best of Butler County, brought to you by the Journal-News, will launch Monday, March 18. Visit Journal-News.com that day to get involved.

Readers will be asked to decide their favorites in 177 categories that cover all facets of life from Food, Dining & Drinking to Home Improvement to Health and Medical.

What to know about Best of Butler County before it starts on March 18

Last fall, we surveyed the audience asking which categories they would like to see added to the contest. We heard you, and we took 30 ideas from that survey to incorporate for this year. They are:

• Best Artist

• Best Bartender

• Best Bookstore

• Best Farmers Market

• Best High School Mascot

• Best Indoor Play Area for Kids

• Best Karaoke

• Best Local Band

• Best Local Musician

• Best Nachos

• Best Non-Brick-and-Mortar Business

• Best Optometrist

• Best Park

• Best Piercer

• Best Piercing Studio

• Best Place for a Children’s Birthday Party

• Best Place for Craft Beer

• Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle

• Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

• Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies

• Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes

• Best Place to Play Trivia

• Best Social Media Follow

• Best Sports Bar

• Best Tacos

• Best Towing Company

• Best Walking Path

• Best Wedding Photographer

• Best Wedding Venue

• Best Wrap Shop

Here are all the winners from last year:

