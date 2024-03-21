Best of Butler County: These were the 10 tightest races last year. Keep nominating today!

Best of Butler County nominations are open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.
The nomination period goes through Friday, March 29, and the number of nominations for each business or person will determine the finalists for voting.
• CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest
Here’s a look at our tightest races from last year, so please head to our ballot page to submit your nominations.
• Best Appetizers
• Best Bakery
• Best Bar
• Best Boutique
• Best Family Restaurant
• Best Hair Salon/Stylist
• Best Mexican Food
• Best Patio Dining
• Best Playground
• Best Spa
Here are all the winners from last year:
Best of Butler County 2023 winners
