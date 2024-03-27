Best of Butler County: Food and dining categories that could use some love with nominations continuing

33 minutes ago
Best of Butler County nominations are open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.

The nomination period goes through Friday, March 29, and the number of nominations for each business or person will determine the finalists for voting.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Some of our subcategories could use some love with more nominations, so please head to our ballot page to submit your nominations.

• Best BBQ

• Best Breakfast

• Best Chicken Sandwich

• Best Chinese Food

• Best Chocolates

• Best Food Truck

• Best Hot Dog Stand

• Best Japanese Food/Sushi

• Best Seafood

• Best Steakhouse

Here are all the winners from last year:

