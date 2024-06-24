Best of Butler County: 10 closest races in this year’s contest

News
52 minutes ago
X

We announced our winners last Friday for our second Best of Butler County contest, which was a huge success.

Some of our races in the contest came right down to the wire. Here’s a look at the 10 closest races in this year’s contest:

Best Aesthetic Services

First place: Revive Salon

Second place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton

Best Appetizers

First place: Billy Yanks

Second place: Wings on Brookwood

Best Art Gallery

First place: Middletown Arts Center

Second place: InsideOut Studio

Best Bakery

First place: Kelly’s Bakery

Second place: Central Pastry Shop

Best Chicken Sandwich

First place: Wings on Brookwood

Second place: Billy Yanks

Best Family Restaurant

First place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Second place: Wings on Brookwood

Best Florist

First place: Flowers By Roger Inc

Second place: The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts

Best Happy Hour

First place: The Drink Tavern

Second place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Best Photographer

First place: At a Glance Photography LLC

Second place Capture The Past Photography

Best Tattoo Shop

First place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios

Second place: Traditionally Twisted Tattoo

In Other News
1
$200M Renaissance Pointe expected to reshape Middletown I-75 corridor
2
Neighborhoods Summit a second-year success for 17Strong group in...
3
McCrabb: Monroe woman, 103, ‘truly loves to be with people’
4
Miami U. launches $72 million renovation of campus building
5
Middletown pickleball project progresses
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top