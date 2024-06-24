Best of Butler County: 10 closest races in this year’s contest

We announced our winners last Friday for our second Best of Butler County contest, which was a huge success.
Some of our races in the contest came right down to the wire. Here’s a look at the 10 closest races in this year’s contest:
Best of Butler County 2024 winners
Best Aesthetic Services
First place: Revive Salon
Second place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton
Best Appetizers
First place: Billy Yanks
Second place: Wings on Brookwood
Best Art Gallery
First place: Middletown Arts Center
Second place: InsideOut Studio
Best Bakery
First place: Kelly’s Bakery
Second place: Central Pastry Shop
Best Chicken Sandwich
First place: Wings on Brookwood
Second place: Billy Yanks
Best Family Restaurant
First place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
Second place: Wings on Brookwood
Best Florist
First place: Flowers By Roger Inc
Second place: The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts
Best Happy Hour
First place: The Drink Tavern
Second place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
Best Photographer
First place: At a Glance Photography LLC
Second place Capture The Past Photography
Best Tattoo Shop
First place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios
Second place: Traditionally Twisted Tattoo