Best of Butler County: The most popular categories after the first day of voting

Best of Butler County voting is open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.
The voting period goes through Friday, May 10, and you can vote once per day per subcategory.
• CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest
After our first day of voting, here are the Top 10 subcategories by the number of votes:
Best Bakery
Finalists:
• Allen’s Market
• Central Pastry Shop
• Chubby Bunny Bakery
• Kelly’s Bakery
• Lukes Custom Cakes
• Ross Bakery
• Servatii Pastry Shop
Best Bar/Lounge
Finalists:
• Coach House
• Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
• Immortal Vibes
• Lounge 24
• Pinball Garage
• The Drink Tavern
Best Attraction
Finalists:
• Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery
• Garver Family Farm Market
• Hamiltons Urban Backyard
• Jungle Jims International Market
• Pinball Garage
• Sorg Opera House
• Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
Best Brewery/Distillery
Finalists:
• FigLeaf Brewing Company
• Grainworks Brewing Company
• Gravel Road Brewing Company
• Municipal Brew Works
• N.E.W. Ales Brewing
• Name Brandt Distilling
• Swine City Brewing
• Third Eye Brewing Company
Best Coffee Shop
Finalists:
• Fairfield Coffee
• Healthy Hideout
• Immortal Vibes
• The Fringe Coffee House
• Triple Moon Coffee Company
• True West Coffee
Best BBQ
Finalists:
• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
• BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck
• Brents Smokin Butts and Grill
• Combs BBQ Central
• Neals Famous BBQ
• Prime BBQ Smokehouse
Best Breakfast
Finalists:
• Foodeez
• Hyde’s Restaurant
• Lindenwald Station
• Lisa’s Kitchen
• Millville Restaurant
• The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes
• Triple Moon Coffee Company
Best Pizza
Finalists:
• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
• Cassanos Pizza King
• Chesters Pizzeria
• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Scotties Tavern
• Steel City Pizza
Best Donut Shop
Finalists:
• Central Pastry Shop
• Donut Spot
• Kelly’s Bakery
• Milton’s Donuts
• Ross Bakery
Best Family Restaurant
Finalists:
• Cassano’s Pizza King
• Coach House
• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Hydes Restaurant
• Mz. Jades Soul Food
• Taqueria El Comal
• Wings on Brookwood
