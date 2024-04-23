Best of Butler County: The most popular categories after the first day of voting

News
34 minutes ago
X

Best of Butler County voting is open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.

The voting period goes through Friday, May 10, and you can vote once per day per subcategory.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

After our first day of voting, here are the Top 10 subcategories by the number of votes:

Best Bakery

Finalists:

• Allen’s Market

• Central Pastry Shop

• Chubby Bunny Bakery

• Kelly’s Bakery

• Lukes Custom Cakes

• Ross Bakery

• Servatii Pastry Shop

Best Bar/Lounge

Finalists:

• Coach House

• Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

• Immortal Vibes

• Lounge 24

• Pinball Garage

• The Drink Tavern

Best Attraction

Finalists:

• Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery

• Garver Family Farm Market

• Hamiltons Urban Backyard

• Jungle Jims International Market

• Pinball Garage

• Sorg Opera House

• Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

Best Brewery/Distillery

Finalists:

• FigLeaf Brewing Company

• Grainworks Brewing Company

• Gravel Road Brewing Company

• Municipal Brew Works

• N.E.W. Ales Brewing

• Name Brandt Distilling

• Swine City Brewing

• Third Eye Brewing Company

Best Coffee Shop

Finalists:

• Fairfield Coffee

• Healthy Hideout

• Immortal Vibes

• The Fringe Coffee House

• Triple Moon Coffee Company

• True West Coffee

Best BBQ

Finalists:

• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

• BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck

• Brents Smokin Butts and Grill

• Combs BBQ Central

• Neals Famous BBQ

• Prime BBQ Smokehouse

Best Breakfast

Finalists:

• Foodeez

• Hyde’s Restaurant

• Lindenwald Station

• Lisa’s Kitchen

• Millville Restaurant

• The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes

• Triple Moon Coffee Company

Best Pizza

Finalists:

• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

• Cassanos Pizza King

• Chesters Pizzeria

• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Scotties Tavern

• Steel City Pizza

Best Donut Shop

Finalists:

• Central Pastry Shop

• Donut Spot

• Kelly’s Bakery

• Milton’s Donuts

• Ross Bakery

Best Family Restaurant

Finalists:

• Cassano’s Pizza King

• Coach House

• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Hydes Restaurant

• Mz. Jades Soul Food

• Taqueria El Comal

• Wings on Brookwood

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

Here are all the winners from last year:

In Other News
1
Made to Love: Hamilton nonprofit benefits Haitians
2
Best of Butler County: Vote here for your favorites
3
Conservancy group calls new Hamilton meeting after outrage about rate...
4
Burlington sets opening of Fairfield Twp. store
5
Veteran named new interim Middletown police chief
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top