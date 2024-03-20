Best of Butler County: Here are the food and drink categories, nominate for your favorites

17 minutes ago
Best of Butler County nominations and open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.

The nomination period goes through Friday, March 29, and the number of nominations for each business or person will determine the finalists for voting.

• CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Here’s a look at our food and drink categories for this year, so please head to our ballot page to submit your nominations.

Best Appetizers

Best Bakery

Best Bar/Lounge

Best Bartender

Best BBQ

Best Breakfast

Best Brewery/Distillery

Best Brunch

Best Buffet

Best Caterer

Best Chicken Sandwich

Best Chinese Food

Best Chocolates

Best Coffee Shop

Best Desserts

Best Diner

Best Donut Shop

Best Ethnic Grocery

Best Family Restaurant

Best Farmers Market

Best Fine Dining

Best Food Truck

Best French Fries

Best Gay Bar

Best Grocery Store

Best Hamburger

Best Happy Hour

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Best Hot Dog Stand

Best Ice Cream

Best Indian Food

Best Italian Food

Best Japanese Food/Sushi

Best Mexican Food

Best Middle Eastern Food

Best Nachos

Best Natural Food Store

Best Neighborhood Bar

Best Patio Dining

Best Pizza

Best Place for Craft Beer

Best Place to Buy Meats

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

Best Seafood

Best Sports Bar

Best Square-Cut Pizza

Best Steakhouse

Best Tacos

Best Winery

Best Wings

Here are all the winners from last year:

