Couple charged with stealing 10 vehicles from Hamilton business to be released on bonds

Kosher was also charged with safecracking, a fourth-degree felony.

Hibbard-Doyle, who is pregnant, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, and fourth-degree felony drug paraphernalia offenses, but these offenses, as well as breaking and entering, were ignored by the grand jury.

Kosher is set to be released on an $85,000 bond and Hibbard-Doyle on an own-recognizance bond. Part of Hibbard-Doyle’s release is that after she gives birth, they must reside at Brigid’s Path in Dayton and can only travel to court, the doctor or her attorney. After completing of care offered by Brigid’s Path, she must live with her mother and not leave Butler County except for medical purposes.

However, until their next court appearance in a month, Kosher and Hibbard-Doyle are required to report in with Butler County Pretrial Services, will be subject to random drug screenings, and wear an electronic GPS monitoring device.

According to the Hamilton Police Dept., sometime between 9:30 p.m. May 28 and 4 a.m. May 29, multiple thefts happened at Ardi Auto Imports, 1685 S. Erie Blvd. The suspects came to the car lot and forced open the side door, the police report said, and left with a set of vehicle keys, Ohio dealer tags, a business computer and 10 vehicles. Police also reportedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers, who were in an unmarked vehicle, found Kosher and Hibbard-Doyle after seeing one of the stolen vehicles parked in an alley behind Franklin Street in Hamilton. They followed the vehicle, which was later parked at a gas station on Millville Avenue.

When they approached the vehicle, Hibbard-Doyle was in it, while Kosher was “hiding inside the beer cooler inside the gas station.”

Officers said Hibbard-Doyle, who was visibly pregnant, “had been fleeing from officers (for) the past several days” and she had been “observed in the vehicle every time.” She also has warrants out of the Hamilton Municipal Court.

Kosher and Hibbard-Doyle’s cases are being heard by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers, and they are expected to be back in court at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27 where they will either enter a plea or set a trial date.