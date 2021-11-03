Election 2021: What happened in 9 key races in Butler County

Middletown City Council

Political newcomers Rodney Muterspaw and Zachary Ferrell won seats on the council, most notable unseating Vice Mayor Joe Mulligan.

Fairfield mayor

Former city council member Mitch Rhodus won the two-candidate race for mayor over former vice mayor Debbie Pennington.

Fairfield Twp. trustees

Incumbent Shannon Hartkemeyer and Michael Berding won seats on the board. Berding will move from Fairfield school board to the trustees board.

Liberty Twp. trustees

In a close race, Todd Minniear and incumbent Tom Farrell won the two seats.

West Chester Twp. trustees

Incumbents Lee Wong and Mark Welch will remain on the board after wins

Edgewood school board

Newcomers Marc Messerschmitt and Andrew Pressler won seats along with incumbent Gary Gabbard.

Lakota school board

Current school board President Kelley Casper will be joined by Isaac Adi and Darbi Boddy on the board.

Madison school board

Aaron Lawson will be joining the Madison board and sitting with incumbent Dr. Paul Jennewine.