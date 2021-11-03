Election 2021: What happened in 9 key races in Butler County

Multiple races and issues important to Butler County residents were decided on Tuesday’s election day.
» FULL RESULTS: Winners in all local races and issues
Here’s a look at what happened in the key races:
Incumbents Michael Ryan and Tim Naab will be joined by Hamilton High School teacher Joel Lauer on the board.
Political newcomers Rodney Muterspaw and Zachary Ferrell won seats on the council, most notable unseating Vice Mayor Joe Mulligan.
Former city council member Mitch Rhodus won the two-candidate race for mayor over former vice mayor Debbie Pennington.
Incumbent Shannon Hartkemeyer and Michael Berding won seats on the board. Berding will move from Fairfield school board to the trustees board.
In a close race, Todd Minniear and incumbent Tom Farrell won the two seats.
Incumbents Lee Wong and Mark Welch will remain on the board after wins
Newcomers Marc Messerschmitt and Andrew Pressler won seats along with incumbent Gary Gabbard.
Current school board President Kelley Casper will be joined by Isaac Adi and Darbi Boddy on the board.
Aaron Lawson will be joining the Madison board and sitting with incumbent Dr. Paul Jennewine.
