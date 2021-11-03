journal-news logo
Newcomers leading Edgewood Schools board race

Two newcomers appear to be headed to seats on the Edgewood school board with about 88% of the unofficial vote tally in Tuesday evening, according to preliminary vote totals from the Butler County Board of Elections. (File Photo\Journal-News)
By , Staff Writer
10 minutes ago

The majority of seats among the five-member Edgewood school board were up for election Tuesday and voters in the Trenton-area school system may be returning one incumbent and adding two new faces, according to preliminary vote totals.

Newcomers Marc Messerschmitt and Andrew Pressler were leading, according to unofficial tallies of 88% of votes by the Butler County Board of Elections late Tuesday evening.

Messerschmitt was pulling about 23% of votes, leading all candidates and Pressler had about 18% for second place so far.

The battle for the third open seat appeared to be coming down to a race between incumbents Gary Gabbard and Jim Wirtley around but newcomer Molly Broadwater was not far behind.

Recent months had seen some in the school district community divided over school building realignment of grades impacting transportation and other aspects of the 3,500-student district.

And the board recently began preliminary discussions on the possibility of seeking a new operating tax levy sometime in the next few years to offset a projected budget shortfall estimated to start in 2023.

The board race saw one of Butler County’s largest number of candidates for the three open seats, with eight seeking election.

Michael D. Clark
Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

