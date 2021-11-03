Newcomers leading Edgewood Schools board race

The majority of seats among the five-member Edgewood school board were up for election Tuesday and voters in the Trenton-area school system may be returning one incumbent and adding two new faces, according to preliminary vote totals.
Newcomers Marc Messerschmitt and Andrew Pressler were leading, according to unofficial tallies of 88% of votes by the Butler County Board of Elections late Tuesday evening.
Messerschmitt was pulling about 23% of votes, leading all candidates and Pressler had about 18% for second place so far.
The battle for the third open seat appeared to be coming down to a race between incumbents Gary Gabbard and Jim Wirtley around but newcomer Molly Broadwater was not far behind.
Recent months had seen some in the school district community divided over school building realignment of grades impacting transportation and other aspects of the 3,500-student district.
And the board recently began preliminary discussions on the possibility of seeking a new operating tax levy sometime in the next few years to offset a projected budget shortfall estimated to start in 2023.
The board race saw one of Butler County’s largest number of candidates for the three open seats, with eight seeking election.
