Newcomer will join incumbent on Madison school board

According to late Tuesday evening results Lawson was the top vote-getter among the three candidates with 39% of the vote. Jennewine garnered 33% of the vote and Brandi Crim won 28% with 100% of votes unofficially tallied.

Jennewine was first elected to the school board in 2013, and subsequently re-elected in 2017. Both times he was the top vote-getter.

A fourth name appeared on the ballots, but Norman Trenum had withdrawn after ballots were made.

Lawson said last month in a candidate forum: “transparency is key for the district.”

“We must be advocates for our students and community (and) ... we should have the approachability and the transparency skills that are vital to be successful,” he said.

Lawson said as a small community, he doesn’t want to see Madison Local “be consumed into a bigger district” and believes that “a strong community with strong relationships” needs to be built.

“With an open dialogue and a transparent board, we can work together to serve the needs of the students in the community,” he said.

Like most other Ohio public schools, Madison saw a decrease in its performance index ― a measure of achievement of a district’s students ― on the state report card. On the 2018-19 report card, the district had a 76.7% performance index. Two years later (there wasn’t a report card in 2019-2020), it dropped to 68.4%.

Being in the 60th percentile is “absolutely not acceptable,” said Jennewine last month.

He said when he first got onto the school board, Madison Local had a reputation of being “good enough for our kids. That is not acceptable to me. Good enough is never good enough.”

