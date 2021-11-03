journal-news logo
X

Fairfield Twp. trustee race early results: Hartkemyer, Berding in the lead

There are four candidates for Fairfield Twp. Trustee in the 2021 general election. Pictured, clockwise from top left are incumbent Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer and candidates Benjamin Wall, Michael Berding and Denise McCoy. They are vying for one of two open four-year terms on the township trustees board. PHOTOS PROVIDED
Caption
There are four candidates for Fairfield Twp. Trustee in the 2021 general election. Pictured, clockwise from top left are incumbent Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer and candidates Benjamin Wall, Michael Berding and Denise McCoy. They are vying for one of two open four-year terms on the township trustees board. PHOTOS PROVIDED

Credit: Photos Provided

Credit: Photos Provided

News
By , Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

Fairfield Twp. Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer is leading all candidates after early votes have been posted.

Hartkemeyer, the lone incumbent in this race, is seeking her third term on the board. She has 34.3% of the early vote, according to unofficial results. Candidate Michael Berding is second with 29.6% of the early vote. He decided to not seek re-election to the Fairfield City Schools Board. His wife, Fairfield Twp. Trustee Susan Berding, decided to not seek re-election to the board of trustees.

Political newcomers Denise McCoy and Benjamin Wall are third with 27.7% and fourth with 8.4%, respectively, in the four-candidate race.

With 1,338 total votes cast among the four candidates, and more than 2,900 votes had been cast in Fairfield Twp.

In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. trustees race: Wong leads in early voting
2
Fairfield mayoral race early results have Pennington in lead
3
Hamilton City Council: Early results show Ryan, Naab in lead
4
Middletown officials impressed with latest Marshall H.S. expansion
5
Butler County officials say voter turnout extremely low

About the Author

ajc.com

Michael D. Pitman
Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top