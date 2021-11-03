Fairfield Twp. trustee race early results: Hartkemyer, Berding in the lead

Fairfield Twp. Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer is leading all candidates after early votes have been posted.
Hartkemeyer, the lone incumbent in this race, is seeking her third term on the board. She has 34.3% of the early vote, according to unofficial results. Candidate Michael Berding is second with 29.6% of the early vote. He decided to not seek re-election to the Fairfield City Schools Board. His wife, Fairfield Twp. Trustee Susan Berding, decided to not seek re-election to the board of trustees.
Political newcomers Denise McCoy and Benjamin Wall are third with 27.7% and fourth with 8.4%, respectively, in the four-candidate race.
With 1,338 total votes cast among the four candidates, and more than 2,900 votes had been cast in Fairfield Twp.
