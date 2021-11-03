Fairfield Twp. trustee race early results: Hartkemyer, Berding in the lead

Hartkemeyer, the lone incumbent in this race, is seeking her third term on the board. She has 34.3% of the early vote, according to unofficial results. Candidate Michael Berding is second with 29.6% of the early vote. He decided to not seek re-election to the Fairfield City Schools Board. His wife, Fairfield Twp. Trustee Susan Berding, decided to not seek re-election to the board of trustees.

Political newcomers Denise McCoy and Benjamin Wall are third with 27.7% and fourth with 8.4%, respectively, in the four-candidate race.