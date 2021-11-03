Fairfield mayoral race early results have Pennington in lead

Debbie Pennington is seeking to be Fairfield’s first female mayor, and among early votes, she’s leading candidate Mitch Rhodus in early votes.
Pennington has 55% of the early votes and Rhodus has 45% of the vote.
Both candidates have served multiple terms on Fairfield City Council representing the city’s third ward. This is Rhodus’ second time running for mayor, having lost to current Mayor Steve Miller eight years ago. This is Pennington’s first bid for mayor.
Just more than 600 votes in this race were cast in early votes, and more than 4,900 votes were cast in the city of Fairfield in early voting and on Election Day, according to unofficial results.
