journal-news logo
X

Fairfield mayoral race early results have Pennington in lead

Fairfield City Council approved the annexation of 4 acres of property it owns that’s a part of the park property known as Black Bottom. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
Caption
Fairfield City Council approved the annexation of 4 acres of property it owns that’s a part of the park property known as Black Bottom. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

News
By , Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

Debbie Pennington is seeking to be Fairfield’s first female mayor, and among early votes, she’s leading candidate Mitch Rhodus in early votes.

Pennington has 55% of the early votes and Rhodus has 45% of the vote.

Both candidates have served multiple terms on Fairfield City Council representing the city’s third ward. This is Rhodus’ second time running for mayor, having lost to current Mayor Steve Miller eight years ago. This is Pennington’s first bid for mayor.

Just more than 600 votes in this race were cast in early votes, and more than 4,900 votes were cast in the city of Fairfield in early voting and on Election Day, according to unofficial results.

Debbie Pennington, former Fairfield vice mayor, greets voters at Fairfield South Elementary School Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 on Bibury Road in Fairfield. Pennington is one of the candidates running for Fairfield mayor. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Caption
Debbie Pennington, former Fairfield vice mayor, greets voters at Fairfield South Elementary School Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 on Bibury Road in Fairfield. Pennington is one of the candidates running for Fairfield mayor. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Former Fairfield City Council member Mitch Rhodus campaigns at Fairfield High School on Holden Boulevard in Fairfield on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021, in his bid for the city's mayor. He is running against former council member and former vice mayor Debbie Pennington. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
Caption
Former Fairfield City Council member Mitch Rhodus campaigns at Fairfield High School on Holden Boulevard in Fairfield on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021, in his bid for the city's mayor. He is running against former council member and former vice mayor Debbie Pennington. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

In Other News
1
Fairfield Twp. trustee race early results: Hartkemyer, Berding in the...
2
Hamilton City Council: Early results show Ryan, Naab in lead
3
Middletown officials impressed with latest Marshall H.S. expansion
4
Butler County officials say voter turnout extremely low
5
Koch Foods receives local tax incentives despite looming indictment

About the Author

ajc.com

Michael D. Pitman
Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top