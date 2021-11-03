Hamilton City Council: Early results show Ryan, Naab in lead

In the earliest of returns in the Hamilton City Council race, incumbents Michael Ryan and Tim Naab are leading a group of five contenders, followed by challengers Kristina Latta-Landefeld, Joel Lauer and Danny Ivers, in that order.
The top three vote-getters will be elected. The results are so early, zero of the city’s 42 precincts are listed as reporting.
Here are the early unofficial results, with only ballots cast by early voters so far being tabulated:
- Michael Ryan, who led the candidates four years ago, 694 votes;
- Tim Naab, 615;
- Kristina Latta-Landefeld, 488;
- Joel Lauer, 418; and
- Danny Ivers, 384.
Three of six Hamilton City Council seats are being contested among five candidates, with one seat guaranteed to be filled by a new person following the retirement this summer of Council Member Robert Brown. They are seeking four-year terms for positions that pay $300 per year.
Also up for re-election is the seventh council seat, that of the mayor, Pat Moeller, although he faced no opposition on the ballot. The other three seats, now held by Vice Mayor Eric Pohlman, Carla Fiehrer and Susan Vaughn, will be contested in 2023.
In the Mayor’s race, with only the early voters’ decisions counted, Moeller was winning by a margin of 925 to 1.
.
.
About the Author