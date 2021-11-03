journal-news logo
Hamilton City Council: Early results show Ryan, Naab in lead

Three Hamilton City Council seats are the prize in tonight's election. Here are the Hamilton and Butler County towers at 345 High St. and 315 High St. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF
News
By Mike Rutledge
4 minutes ago

In the earliest of returns in the Hamilton City Council race, incumbents Michael Ryan and Tim Naab are leading a group of five contenders, followed by challengers Kristina Latta-Landefeld, Joel Lauer and Danny Ivers, in that order.

The top three vote-getters will be elected. The results are so early, zero of the city’s 42 precincts are listed as reporting.

Here are the early unofficial results, with only ballots cast by early voters so far being tabulated:

  • Michael Ryan, who led the candidates four years ago, 694 votes;
  • Tim Naab, 615;
  • Kristina Latta-Landefeld, 488;
  • Joel Lauer, 418; and
  • Danny Ivers, 384.

Three of six Hamilton City Council seats are being contested among five candidates, with one seat guaranteed to be filled by a new person following the retirement this summer of Council Member Robert Brown. They are seeking four-year terms for positions that pay $300 per year.

Hamilton City Council members Timothy Naab and Michael Ryan were leading in the race as they sought re-election. PROVIDED
Also up for re-election is the seventh council seat, that of the mayor, Pat Moeller, although he faced no opposition on the ballot. The other three seats, now held by Vice Mayor Eric Pohlman, Carla Fiehrer and Susan Vaughn, will be contested in 2023.

In the Mayor’s race, with only the early voters’ decisions counted, Moeller was winning by a margin of 925 to 1.

Kristina Latta-Landefeld is running for Hamilton City Council. PROVIDED
.

Joel Lauer is running for Hamilton City Council. PROVIDED
.

Danny Ivers, 22, is running for Hamilton City Council and says if elected, he can bring diversity of ages to the council and to discussions between city government and younger residents. PROVIDED
