Muterspaw, Ferrell leading in Middletown City Council race

Former Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw is running for a seat on Middletown City Council. FILE
Former Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw is running for a seat on Middletown City Council. FILE

By Rick McCrabb
52 minutes ago

Two political newcomers are leading tonight after early voting for the two seats on Middletown City Council.

Rodney Muterspaw, a former police chief, has garnered 36% of the vote, followed by Zachary Ferrell 23%, Vice Mayor Joe Mulligan 22%, Jennifer Carter 12%, and Julia Lewis-Smith 8% after 60% of the total precincts.

In the 100% of Warren County precincts reporting, Muterspaw received 236 votes, followed by Mulligan 165, Ferrell 160, Carter 67 and Lewis-Smith 64.

The top two vote-getters will join Mayor Nicole Condrey, Tal Moon and Monica Nenni on council, starting in January.

Ami Vitori, who served one term on council, didn’t seek re-election so she could concentrate on her downtown businesses and family, she said.

Muterspaw, 52, served 30 years on the Middletown Division of Police, the last five as police chief.

Mulligan, 46, has served two terms on city council, winning in 2011 and in 2017.

Rick McCrabb
