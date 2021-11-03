Muterspaw, Ferrell leading in Middletown City Council race

Rodney Muterspaw, a former police chief, has garnered 36% of the vote, followed by Zachary Ferrell 23%, Vice Mayor Joe Mulligan 22%, Jennifer Carter 12%, and Julia Lewis-Smith 8% after 60% of the total precincts.

In the 100% of Warren County precincts reporting, Muterspaw received 236 votes, followed by Mulligan 165, Ferrell 160, Carter 67 and Lewis-Smith 64.