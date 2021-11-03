journal-news logo
Farrell, Minniear lead in Liberty Twp. trustees race

Voters cast their ballots at polling locations around Butler County on election day Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Voters cast their ballots at polling locations around Butler County on election day Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

By Rick McCrabb
41 minutes ago

In a close race after early voting tonight, incumbent Tom Farrell and Todd Minniear are leading for the two seats on Liberty Twp. Trustees.

Farrell has garnered 37% of the vote, followed by Minniear 33% and Buck Rumpke 30%, according to early voting.

