West Chester Twp. trustees race: Wong leads in early voting

A recent forum - shown online - included three candidates seeking two open seats on the board of trustees of West Chester Twp. and talk of business development dominated the discussion. The township is one of the most populous in Ohio and in recent years has been lauded by some national publications as one of the nation's most desirable communities in which to live.
A recent forum - shown online - included three candidates seeking two open seats on the board of trustees of West Chester Twp. and talk of business development dominated the discussion. The township is one of the most populous in Ohio and in recent years has been lauded by some national publications as one of the nation's most desirable communities in which to live. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

News
Staff Writer
1 hour ago

West Chester Twp. Trustee Lee Wong has 38.8% of the early votes while the two other candidates for trustee are neck-in-neck.

Wong is seeking his fifth term on the board and incumbent Trustee Mark Welch is seeking his third. Welch is just a handful of votes ahead of challenger Trent Emeneker. Welch leads Emeneker 30.8% to 30.4% in early voting, according to unofficial election results.

The three candidates are seeking two open seats on the West Chester Twp. Board of Trustees.

The three have a collective 2,922 early votes but nearly 10,500 votes have been cast in early voting and on Election Day.

Michael D. Pitman
Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

