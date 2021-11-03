West Chester Twp. trustees race: Wong leads in early voting

West Chester Twp. Trustee Lee Wong has 38.8% of the early votes while the two other candidates for trustee are neck-in-neck.
Wong is seeking his fifth term on the board and incumbent Trustee Mark Welch is seeking his third. Welch is just a handful of votes ahead of challenger Trent Emeneker. Welch leads Emeneker 30.8% to 30.4% in early voting, according to unofficial election results.
The three candidates are seeking two open seats on the West Chester Twp. Board of Trustees.
The three have a collective 2,922 early votes but nearly 10,500 votes have been cast in early voting and on Election Day.
