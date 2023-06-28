Best of Butler County: OM India

Consistent quality, value and service keep customers coming back to OM India restaurant. It’s the authentic food and extraordinary flavors that people love.

OM India, an Indian restaurant at 530 Wessel Drive in Fairfield, specializes in dishes like Chicken Makhani/Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, and Saag (spinach) dishes including Chicken Saag and Saag Paneer (spinach and cheese).

Navi Singh, owner of OM India, said that these three dishes — Chicken Makhani/Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, and Saag — make up 70 percent of the restaurant’s business.

Customers also enjoy the Lamb Rogan Josh and Tandoori specialties, such as Chicken Tandoori and Chicken Tikka.

“Our restaurant is very simple. We put a lot of work into the food,” said Singh. “Our chef, Sunny Kumar, has been cooking for 20 years. He learned that from India, so he came here and he’s been cooking the same food ever since. He’s always been successful, and I think that’s because of his recipes.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

OM India was voted as “Best Indian Food” in the inaugural “Best of Butler County” contest presented by Journal-News.

“I’m happy to receive this honor. I want to thank all the customers who voted for us and all of the regular customers who continue to support us,” Singh said.

He and Kumar are originally from India. Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, OM India has shifted to “carry-out” containers for “to-go” and dine-in customers. The dining room has seven tables and chairs in the dining area. Singh said about 90 percent of the restaurant’s business is “carry-out” and the same percentage of customers are regulars.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“There are some customers that come in every day, or every other day, so we really want to thank them for supporting us,” Singh said. “This is hard work and long hours, but the regular customers make it worth it. You see them, they know you, and we treat each other like family.”

OM India serves lunch and dinner daily.

“Come try our food. A lot of people who have never had Indian food are scared to try the food because they think it’s going to be spicy. But for all of the dishes, you can choose the spice level, from one to six, mild to extra hot. So, people don’t have to get anything hot, they can choose mild. One is mild and six is extra hot. Most people order a 2 or a 3, but there are a few customers that come in and ask for a 10 or a 12,” Singh said.

OM India has been located in Fairfield since 2019. For more, go to omindiacuisine.com, or call (513) 858-4141.