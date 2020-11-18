Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. when a truck was traveling south on Ohio 4, near the Ohio 63 exit, went across the northbound lanes, through a fence and into a house in the 5700 block of Hamilton-Lebanon Road.

King said the truck hit the rear of the house. The resident was critically injured and died, he said.

Police: We don’t have the manpower to enforce governor’s coronavirus curfew

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones photographed on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Two Butler County law enforcement officials said they don’t have the manpower to enforce Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s curfew that starts Thursday evening.

DeWine announced Tuesday that the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew starts Thursday and runs for 21 days in hopes of curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

DeWine said those who break the curfew could face a second-degree misdemeanor charge that carries a $750 fine and 90 days in jail.

Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in West Chester quadruple homicide case

Gurpreet Singh appears in court with interpreter

Statements to law enforcement will be permitted in the 2021 trial for a West Chester Twp. man charged with killing four members of his family last year.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard filed a written decision this week denying the defense’s motion to suppress statements made by Gurpreet Singh.

Singh, 38, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder for the April 28, 2019 homicides. With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh faces the death penalty if convicted.

Auto business expanding on Ohio 4 in Hamilton

Walton Lumpkin washes a car at Auto Express of Hamilton Friday, Nov. 23, 2020 on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The Hamilton City Council last week cleared the way for Auto Express to build an expanded facility at the corner of Ohio 4 and Bobmeyer Road by selling the business a slice of land for $1.

The council approved selling part of a piece of land the city owns behind the used car dealer to owner Josh Sellers. Sellers plans to tear down the existing Auto Express and build anew which will have an estimated value of $600,000 in site improvements.

“Josh Sellers is making a substantial investment in his Route 4 properties. The city recently sold a piece of legacy canal land to Mr. Sellers for $1,” Planning Director Liz Hayden said. “In return, Mr. Sellers granted a trail easement to the city of Hamilton that will allow us to establish a crucial future connection for the Miami 2 Miami regional trail. This legacy canal land will also allow Mr. Sellers to create an improved layout for his proposed site improvements.”

Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Hamilton store, Jack Daniels statue

This statue was damage in an alleged property damage incident on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

A Hamilton man admitted guilt in an act of vandalism that destroyed a statue of Jack Daniels and hundreds of bottles of alcohol at a Main Street business.

Jacob Shane Wright, 26, of the 2000 block of Princeton Road, was indicted in October on three counts of vandalism, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and attempted petty theft.

On Monday, Wright pleaded guilty to two counts of vandalism, one a fifth-degree felony and the other a fourth-degree felony, in Butler County Common Pleas Court. The remaining charges were dismissed.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Christmas in November: 8 ways to celebrate early in Butler County

Scenes from the first ever Fairfield Parade of Lights, and the lighting of the Village Green Park, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

If you’re the type of person who likes to hear round-the-clock Christmas music on the radio starting November 1, then you’re in the right place.

Butler County offers several venues for indulging the Yuletide spirit before the calendar turns to December.

