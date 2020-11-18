Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Hamilton store, Jack Daniels statue

He entered Noonan’s at about 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 13 and attempted to steal a bottle of liquor, according to Hamilton police. Wright was told to put the down bottle and leave, but he went outside and broke off the leg of a statue of Jack Daniels and returned screaming and threatening employees, said owner Tom Noonan.

Explore Man facing felony charges after chase through 2 counties

Wright kicked the store door and ran. He was spotted a short time later in a CVS parking lot and was eventually apprehended by officers, but not before he put a dent in a police cruiser after jumping on it, police said. An officer also received a hand and leg injury, according to the police report.

Damage estimated to the store’s inventory is about $10,000, with total damage estimated at $15,300, including to the door, statue leg and police cruiser, according to the police report.