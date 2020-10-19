Store owner: Jack Daniels statue will be repaired once leg is released by Hamilton police

Wright kicked the store door and ran. He was spotted a short time later in the parking lot of CVS and was eventually apprehended by officers, but he put a dent in a police cruiser after jumping on it, police said. An officer also received a hand and leg injury, according to the police report.

Damage estimated to the inventory is about $10,000, with total damage estimated at $15,300, including the door, statue leg and cruiser, according to the police report.

This week, a Butler County grand jury indicted Wright on three counts of vandalism, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and attempted petty theft. The petty theft is a second-degree misdemeanor and the other charges are fifth-degree felonies.

Wright is scheduled to have his arraignment at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster, according to court documents.

Wright’s bond remains at $125,000, according to court records.

Noonan said he has attended the court hearings and looks forward to seeing how the case is resolved.