Store owner: Jack Daniels statue will be repaired once leg is released by Hamilton police

HAMILTON — The real Jack Daniels and a life-size statue of the famous Tennessee whiskey maker both lost one leg.
While Daniels died from blood poisoning in Lynchburg, Tenn., on Oct 9, 1911, his likeness in Butler County will be repaired, said Tom Noonan, owner of Noonan’s Party Store.
The statue will be fixed once Daniels’ leg is released by the Hamilton police department, he said. The leg is evidence because it allegedly was used to threaten his employees, he said.
Last month, Jacob Shane Wright, 26, of the 2000 block of Princeton Road, entered Noonan’s and attempted to steal a bottle of liquor, according to Hamilton police.
Wright was told by a Noonan employee to put down the bottle and leave, but he went outside and broke off the leg of a statue of Jack Daniels and returned screaming and threatening employees, the owner said.
Wright kicked the store door and ran. He was spotted a short time later in the parking lot of CVS and was eventually apprehended by officers, but he put a dent in a police cruiser after jumping on it, police said. An officer also received a hand and leg injury, according to the police report.
Damage estimated to the inventory is about $10,000, with total damage estimated at $15,300, including the door, statue leg and cruiser, according to the police report.
This week, a Butler County grand jury indicted Wright on three counts of vandalism, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and attempted petty theft. The petty theft is a second-degree misdemeanor and the other charges are fifth-degree felonies.
Wright is scheduled to have his arraignment at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster, according to court documents.
Wright’s bond remains at $125,000, according to court records.
Noonan said he has attended the court hearings and looks forward to seeing how the case is resolved.