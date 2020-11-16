Man facing felony charges after chase through 2 counties

WARREN COUNTY ― An Englewood man is facing multiple charges after a weekend chase through two counties.
At about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Franklin police attempted to stop a reportedly stolen green Ford Ranger on North Main Street near Pennyroyal Road.
The vehicle fled east on Pennyroyal, continued north on Miamisburg-Springboro Road driving through Miamisburg and eventually heading north on Soldiers Home Road, according to Franklin police. The chase ended when the vehicle went behind a house in the 5800 block of Pinnacle Road and crashed.
The driver was located a short time later hiding in an overgrown wood line behind the residence. Marcus Mitchell, 35, was taken into custody. Mitchell is charged with fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony; motor vehicle theft, a fifth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor charges of OVI and driving under suspension.
Mitchell is housed in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $55,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin Municipal Court on today. Mitchell also has a pending warrant for his arrest out of Montgomery County for a motor vehicle theft, according to police.
Miami Twp., Miamisburg and Moraine police departments and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest.