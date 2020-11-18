Auto business expanding on Ohio 4 in Hamilton

The Hamilton City Council last week cleared the way for Auto Express to build an expanded facility at the corner of Ohio 4 and Bobmeyer Road by selling the business a slice of land for $1.
The council approved selling part of a piece of land the city owns behind the used car dealer to owner Josh Sellers. Sellers plans to tear down the existing Auto Express and build anew which will have an estimated value of $600,000 in site improvements.
“Josh Sellers is making a substantial investment in his Route 4 properties. The city recently sold a piece of legacy canal land to Mr. Sellers for $1," Planning Director Liz Hayden said. "In return, Mr. Sellers granted a trail easement to the city of Hamilton that will allow us to establish a crucial future connection for the Miami 2 Miami regional trail. This legacy canal land will also allow Mr. Sellers to create an improved layout for his proposed site improvements.”
The parcel Sellers bought will be used for paved parking for his business.
Sellers could not be reached for comment about his project. Documents from the city’s Planning Department indicate he plans to build a 4,029-square-foot facility that will face Ohio 4. There will be three bay areas on the detailing garage area that will be used for preparing the cars that have been purchased. There is an additional rinsing bay. The report noted it will not be open to the public as a car wash.
The facility will also have office space and restrooms. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Auto Express came to the corner site in 2012 and has been in redevelopment discussions with the city for two years.
“This project will have an economic development value that goes beyond aesthetic improvements,” Hayden said in her report to City Council.