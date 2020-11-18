Auto business expanding on Ohio 4 in Hamilton

The council approved selling part of a piece of land the city owns behind the used car dealer to owner Josh Sellers. Sellers plans to tear down the existing Auto Express and build anew which will have an estimated value of $600,000 in site improvements.

“Josh Sellers is making a substantial investment in his Route 4 properties. The city recently sold a piece of legacy canal land to Mr. Sellers for $1," Planning Director Liz Hayden said. "In return, Mr. Sellers granted a trail easement to the city of Hamilton that will allow us to establish a crucial future connection for the Miami 2 Miami regional trail. This legacy canal land will also allow Mr. Sellers to create an improved layout for his proposed site improvements.”