Road partially shutdown after truck crashes into a Monroe house

Monroe police and emergency units from several departments are on the scene now of a truck that drove into a house along Ohio 4.
A truck was traveling south on Ohio 4, near the Ohio 63 exit, when it went across the northbound lanes, through a fence and into a house, according to Monroe police Officer Josh King.
The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
It’s unknown at this time if anyone was in the house. Crews are working to stabilize the house.
At 12:35 p.m., northbound Ohio 4 was shutdown near the incident.