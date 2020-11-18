X

Motion denied to suppress evidence in case of West Chester man accused of killing 4 family members

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Hearing for Gurpreet Singh who is charged with killing four members of his family in West Chester

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

By Lauren Pack

HAMILTON ― Statements to law enforcement will be permitted in the 2021 trial for a West Chester Twp. man charged with killing four members of his family last year.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard filed a written decision this week denying the defense’s motion to suppress statements made by Gurpreet Singh.

Singh, 38, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder for the April 28, 2019 homicides. With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh faces the death penalty if convicted.

Singh is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at their residence on Wyndtree Drive. All died of gunshot wounds.

The hearing for a motion to suppress evidence and statements by Singh filed by the defense team began back on March 6 with a day-long court session. Singh trial originally scheduled for September has been rescheduled for May 3, 2021.

After two postponements due to coronavirus concerns, the spring hearing continued in August.

Gurpreet Singh, who is charged with four counts of aggravated murder for allegedly killing his wife and other family member, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing Monday. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Gurpreet Singh, who is charged with four counts of aggravated murder for allegedly killing his wife and other family member, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing Monday. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Crews searched a pond at the Lakefront at West Chester apartments on April 30, 2019, after the shooting deaths of four family members in an apartment there. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Crews searched a pond at the Lakefront at West Chester apartments on April 30, 2019, after the shooting deaths of four family members in an apartment there. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

