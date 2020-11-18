Christmas in November: 8 ways to celebrate early in Butler County

This second annual event is inverting the usual parade dynamic due to the novel coronavirus. Instead of sitting along the parade route and watching the floats drive by, the illuminated floats will be anchored in Fairfield’s Harbin Park while the community drives through. The reverse parade is set to run from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road. Admission is free. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/572/fairfield-parade-of-lights.

Christmas at EnterTrainment Junction

This West Chester landmark with the world’s largest indoor G-model train display will devote a large portion of its 80,000 square feet to the holiday spirit. Besides the lights and decorations, there will be a “Journey to the North Pole” walk-through that includes a winter wonderland, reindeer stables, the elves' workshop and Santa’s Roomwhere kids can talk to Santa virtually. “Christmas at the Junction” runs through Jan. 1 at EnterTrainment Junction, 7379 Squire Court, West Chester Twp. Tickets are $9.95-$15.95. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. For more information, call 513-898-8000 or visit www.entertrainmentjunction.com.

Bright Light Nights

Do you enjoy a ceremonial tree-lighting but feel it’s over too quickly? This tree-lighting event occurs nightly, beginning with the 51-foot tree followed by other unique tree lightings every 20 minutes. Check it out at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp., from 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 27-Jan. 1, 2021. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.liberty-center.com/events/bright-night-lights.

Journey Borealis

This two-mile drive-through will take you through a winter landscape where more than 2 million lights illuminate natural landmarks and sculptures. The Cincinnati Chamber Choir and Cincinnati Boy Choir will provide the soundtrack. Experience “Journey Borealis” through Jan. 3 at the Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. Cost is $15-25 per carload. For more information, call 513-868-1234 or visit www.pyramidhill.org.

Light Up Middletown

This annual Middletown holiday drive-through is ideal for traditionalists. The drive begins with the tunnel of lights and takes you through several themed areas such as a sea serpent, Santa’s workshop and sleigh, leaping deer, a penguin village, and more. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no balloon glow or Santa visits this year. The display is open from 6-10 p.m. and runs from Nov. 26-Dec. 31 at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. Admission is by cash donation. For more information, visit www.lightupmiddletown.org.

Christmas Glow at Land of Illusion

This venerable scream park has long expanded into other seasonal activities. The Christmas Glow is back for its fourth year. The theme as always is “Christmas Around the World,” where you can see the Statue of Liberty, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Taj Mahal, and more covered in 3.8 million lights. You can also visit the Christmas Village, Santa’s workshop, and a gift shop, or sip cocoa around a 45-foot Christmas tree. Land of Illusion is located at 8762 Thomas Road in Middletown. The Christmas Glow runs from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 30. Tickets are $7 with a $2 discount if you bring a canned good. For more information, visit www.landofillusion.com.

Holly Jolly at Home

For those folks especially vulnerable to or leery of COVID-19, several Butler County shops are offering take-home activities for kids, adults and families. They are: Municipal Brew Works (growler gift boxes with glassware and packaged beer), Lounge 24 (cocktail kits to make cocktails at home), InsideOut Studio (paint-by-numbers art that includes pre-sketched canvases), Monkey on Main (DIV canvases, stockings, and totes), Petals & Wicks (at-home kits for candle-making and lotion and shower gel gift set kits), Scattering by Joy Craft Boutique (at-home painting kits for kids and adults), Fleurish Home (paint-your-own wooden Santa and reindeer sets), Main St. Throw Shop (make and take skateboards), The Studio (ornament painting kits), Unsung Salvage Design Co. (make-your-own block ornament kits).