Police: We don’t have the manpower to enforce governor’s coronavirus curfew

“We can’t respond and we are not enforcing it," said Jones, who earlier said his deputies would not enforce the governor’s mask mandate.

Jones called the curfew “ridiculous” and he expects it to lead to a confrontation between police and upset residents somewhere in the state.

“This will lead to an arrest and someone will get hurt or worse,” he said . “It will bring out the criminal in people who are not criminals.”

Jones said he knows DeWine and called him “a nice guy.” But, he said, the governor has lost touch with Ohioans and people don’t trust those in government.

“He’s on the top of the ladder and when he looks down he sees smiling faces,” Jones said. “Those on the bottom of the ladder see rear ends when they look up. People are tired and fatigued and all he has done is create more fear and anger. People are tired and they don’t want to be told what to do."

Birk said his officers will not be “actively looking for curfew violations” because there are more serious crimes in the city. He said it would be impossible for his officers to ticket those who are driving after 10 p.m. because people are still leaving or going to work.

If officers are called about a business or restaurant not adhering to the curfew, Birk said they will make the state aware of the possible violation.