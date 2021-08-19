Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Harrison, 10-0, faces Genah Fabian, 4-1, in the main card of 2021 PFL Playoffs tonight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

This is the semifinals of the lightweight division where a $1 million prize awaits the fighter who wins tonight and in the finals.

Downtown Middletown business owner recovering from severe assault

Caption Sarah Risner, owner of The Pink Poodle pet grooming business in Middletown. SUBMITTED

A Middletown business owner remains hospitalized and is recovering from a severe beating she suffered Saturday at her Central Avenue home.

Sarah Risner, a pet groomer and owner of the the Pink Poodle Boutique in downtown Middletown, was assaulted by her roommate who is now charged with felonious assault, police said.

A Middletown police officer on patrol about 3:10 p.m. saw a man leave a house in the 3800 block of Central. As the officer passed, he heard the man call out “hey,” and he stopped.

West Side’s dynasty, started more than 30 years ago, continues in 5th World Series

Caption Teammates wait at home plate after West Side Little League's Jaycee Taylor hits a 2-run home run during their 10-2 win over Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores Little League, from Michigan, in their Little League Great Lakes Regional tournament Monday, Aug. 7 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Typically youth sports programs are successful for short periods of time. They win for a few years, then the players move on.

But the long-term accomplishments West Side Little League All-Stars have achieved would have to be called a diamond dynasty.

The team, made up of Hamilton 12-year-olds, has won 19 state titles and advanced to the Little League World Series five times, including this season. The team opens the double-elimination, 16-team World Series at 3 p.m. today against Tennessee in South Williamsport, Pa. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Hamilton man walks away from hospital, breaks into business

Caption Michael Hignite BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

A Hamilton man was arrested early this morning for allegedly breaking into the Walgreens on Main Street.

Michael Hignite, 56, of Kenyon Drive, was found in the store at 562 Main St. at about 2:20 a.m. after breaking out a window, according to the police report.

Police said Hignite admitted to using methamphetamine on Tuesday, and he left Kettering Health Hamilton against medical advice.

Butler County’s newest roundabout opens after being ripped out and redone

Caption The roundabout at LeSourdsville West Chester Road and Millikin Road has been repaired and is now in operation with cosmetic decor still left to be completed. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Contractors didn’t quite make the opening of the first day of school, but the new roundabout at LeSourdsville West Chester and Millikin roads opened for motorists Wednesday morning.

The plan was always to have the $1 million traffic circle opened before buses began rolling to Lakota Schools, but contractor error ditched those plans. The roundabout was nearly complete but had to be ripped out almost entirely and redone.

Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens told the Journal-News rain threw a wrench in the works Tuesday. He said contractors were out there at 6 a.m. Wednesday and the roads opened around 9 a.m.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

‘Excitement is buzzing’: Thousands of Miami freshmen start moving into campus halls

Caption Students move in at Miami University Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Oxford. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

For a second consecutive year thousands of college freshmen are moving on to the main campus of Miami University during the coronavirus pandemic.

But even the growing spread of the virus’ variant, which is producing more cases of infection locally and nationally, couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the annual rituals surrounding the freshmen — helped by their families — moving into campus residence halls Wednesday.

“Move-in and Welcome Week is a highlight of any year, but even more so this year, as we are especially grateful to be together again, in-person, on campus,” said Jessica Rivinius, spokeswoman for Miami.

