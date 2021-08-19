Downtown Middletown business owner recovering from severe assault

Speaks, 32, was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Middletown City Jail. His bond was set at $100,000 Monday during arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

Risner suffered a crushed orbital eye socket and a brain bleed, Detective Brook McDonald said in the court complaint. Detectives were able to talk to her briefly.

Caption Joshua Speaks MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

“Sarah stated that the defendant beat her with an object and she tried to protect herself with a knife,” McDonald said in court records. Speaks told the detective Risner “charged him with a knife.”

According to detectives, Speaks had no injuries.

Maj. Scott Reeve said Risner had taken in Speaks, who was homeless, as a favor to a friend. When she wanted him to leahe “became upset, and it became physical.”

A GoFundMe account has been established for Risner by a friend who remembered her as kind-hearted.

“As an act of kindness Sarah opened her home to someone that was in a time of need. Sarah is the type of person to give the shirt off her back to help someone in need, or give you a job to help you on your feet,” said Shanna Lynn, organizer of the fundraiser.

“Sarah has been very active in the Middletown and surrounding communities, helping multiple nonprofits as well as volunteering her time and resources for those those in need. She is facing along road to recovery.”