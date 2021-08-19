Butler County’s newest roundabout opens after being ripped out and redone

“We ran into a little hiccup, the contractor did and he worked diligently to correct it and we almost had it, except for that last rain around 5 o’clock took us out,” Wilkens said. “We got it done this morning, it’s not completely finished we have to do a little grading on it, but for the most part it’s generally done.”

The project started May 24 after school was out for the summer and then on Aug. 7 the contractor had to tear it out because of a grading error. Chief Deputy Engineer Dale Schwieterman told the Journal-News last week the contractor wasn’t trying to cut corners, their “modeling” was off and once pavement was laid “it was apparent that something was messed up” because parts of the roundabout were higher than the others, which could cause future problems.